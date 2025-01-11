Eagles vs Packers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 12

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Green Bay Packers.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eagles vs Packers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (63.6%)

Eagles vs Packers Point Spread

The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites against the Packers. The Eagles are -115 to cover the spread, while the Packers are -105 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Packers Over/Under

Eagles versus Packers on Jan. 12 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Eagles vs Packers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Eagles-Packers, Philadelphia is the favorite at -245, and Green Bay is +200 playing on the road.

Eagles vs Packers Betting Trends

Philadelphia's record against the spread is 11-6-0.

The Eagles are 3-5 as 4.5-point favorites or more.

There have been seven Eagles games (out of 17) that went over the total this year.

The Packers are 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Packers have seen eight of their 17 games go over the point total.

Eagles vs Packers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-245) | GB: (+200)

PHI: (-245) | GB: (+200) Spread: PHI: -4.5 (-115) | GB: +4.5 (-105)

PHI: -4.5 (-115) | GB: +4.5 (-105) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!