Eagles vs Packers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 12
The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Green Bay Packers.
Eagles vs Packers Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Eagles win (63.6%)
Eagles vs Packers Point Spread
The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites against the Packers. The Eagles are -115 to cover the spread, while the Packers are -105 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.
Eagles vs Packers Over/Under
Eagles versus Packers on Jan. 12 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Eagles vs Packers Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Eagles-Packers, Philadelphia is the favorite at -245, and Green Bay is +200 playing on the road.
Eagles vs Packers Betting Trends
- Philadelphia's record against the spread is 11-6-0.
- The Eagles are 3-5 as 4.5-point favorites or more.
- There have been seven Eagles games (out of 17) that went over the total this year.
- The Packers are 9-8-0 against the spread this season.
- The Packers have seen eight of their 17 games go over the point total.
Eagles vs Packers Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: PHI: (-245) | GB: (+200)
- Spread: PHI: -4.5 (-115) | GB: +4.5 (-105)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
