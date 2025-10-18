3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Rams vs. Jaguars, Week 7

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Rams vs. Jaguars Betting Picks

One of the NFL's best Week 7 games will be on the international stage in London. In Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff, we have plenty to break down for this meeting between the 4-2 Rams and Jaguars.

Both teams will have key absences in this one as Puka Nacua (ankle) will be out for L.A. while Devin Lloyd (calf) will be absent from the Jacksonville defense. Each player is probably the best piece on their team thus far. In a way, the absences may offset each other. But what will it mean for Sunday's matchup?

Being sans Lloyd should impact the Jags' defense as a whole as well as their ability to force turnovers. Still, Jacksonville should have some comfort in the Rams ranking as the 7th-worst schedule-adjusted rush offense while totaling 4.3 yards per carry (15th-fewest).

Los Angeles carries the ninth-highest pass-play rate, something that plays right into Jacksonville's strength -- which is ranking as the sixth-best adjusted pass D. Having to play without Nacua will only make things more difficult for the Rams.

Furthermore, Jacksonville's strength on offense is running the ball, with the Jags ranking as the fourth-best adjusted rush offense. The Rams' defense is no slouch, giving up only 18.3 points per game (third-fewest) and 4.6 yards per play (third-fewest). LA's run defense is somewhat susceptible, though, as the Rams are ranked 14th in adjusted rush defense, compared to 5th against the pass.

This matchup could play right into the Jaguars' strengths. This includes forcing 2.3 takeaways per game (2nd-most) while Los Angeles totals 1.2 giveaways per contest (16th-fewest). Jacksonville averages a +1.3 turnover margin (second-best).

A difference in possessions could be the final straw in a close matchup.

With Puka out, we could find value in the Rams' passing attack. Considering its high-volume passing offense, Los Angeles should still have plenty of targets available.

As mentioned, the Jaguars are without Lloyd, and starting safety Eric Murray (neck) holds a questionable status as he's been a limited participant at practice. Injuries at linebacker and safety point to potential success for the tight end position. Jacksonville already ties for allowing the 11th-most receiving yards to TEs, as well.

Tyler Higbee comes off his best performance of the season with four targets and four catches for 40 receiving yards and one touchdown. It's probably not a coincidence that Higbee had his best outing when Nacua took only 50.9% of snaps due to injury.

After posting a season-high 15.4% target share in Week 6, Higbee's workload can stay up with Puka absent. His receiving yards props of 30.5 is well within reach -- especially when Higbee has already gone over 30 receiving yards twice in a limited role.

Taking advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook's 30% Profit Boost Token to use on an Anytime TD wager for the Rams vs. Jaguars, Travis Etienne is my favorite TD pick in this matchup.

We mentioned Jacksonville's potential advantage on the ground. A high volume for Etienne -- who carries a 14.5 rushing attempt prop -- is further supported by the Rams carrying the sixth-highest pressure rate. The Jags may want to run more often to avoid the pass rush.

Etienne is taking the bulk of red zone work in the backfield, carrying a 63.6% red zone snap share and 50.0% red zone rushing attempt share. We can get exposure to this run game by backing Etienne to find the end zone. He's scored three touchdowns over his last five games.

