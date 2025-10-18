2 Best Premier League Bets and Player Props for Manchester United at Liverpool

Within a single soccer match, the betting options are abundant.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Sunday's 11:30 a.m. ET match between Liverpool and Manchester United?

Manchester United at Liverpool EPL Betting Picks

Liverpool have underwhelmed this year, and once the late goals dried up, the results took a turn for the worse. The Reds (+3.0) actually rank below Manchester United (+3.7) in expected goal (xG) differential, per FBRef. That's not something anyone saw coming.

Despite that, I'm backing Liverpool to win the first half because I'm willing to believe in two things: talent and Anfield.

Liverpool's summer transfer business was universally hailed as an excellent window, and that was before they added star striker Alexander Isak at the final horn. But the infusion of talent hasn't yet paid dividends on the pitch as the pieces haven't quite gelled and manager Arne Slot -- with several new toys at his disposal -- hasn't been able to find a system that works well.

I think it's just a matter of time, though, and in a home rivalry game Sunday, it may wind up being more about energy and winning duels than anything tactics related.

Liverpool have the talent edge and will have a raucous home crowd behind them. I think they'll start fast, and they have the potential to overwhelm a United side that isn't getting results and is likely low on confidence despite their quality underlying metrics.

Salah's form has been a mystery this season as he has -- at times -- been nearly invisible on the pitch for long stretches.

I'm not sure what's going on, but similar to my belief that the Reds will pick it up as a team, I'm willing to bet on Salah's form coming back around. This is a good match for him to get back on track as United have conceded seven goals over three road matches, including three apiece at Manchester City and Brentford in their previous two away games.

While Salah is in a funk at the moment, this is a player who just last season put up video game-like numbers, totaling 29 goals with 18 assists -- leading the EPL in both categories. Plus, even in his out-of-form start this season, Salah has amassed two goals and two assists through seven starts.

He's on penalties, which is a big help in this market, and he's played at least 90 minutes in six of his seven EPL matches. The lone exception was an 89-minute showing.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.