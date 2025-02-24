Dynasty Fantasy Football: Pre-Combine Rookie Running Back Rankings for 2025

For most leagues, fantasy football season ended a little over a month ago.

For some, the fun is largely just beginning. "Dynasty" or "keeper" fantasy football leagues are becoming more popular as NFL fans shift to a year-long, macro outlook of the league by retaining their favorites stars and players every year.

The most important aspect of these leagues is the yearly rookie draft. You'll cut a few underperformers from the roster to make room for incoming rookies as the potential stars of tomorrow. Just last season, teams could have gone from the bottom of the league to the top with selections of Jayden Daniels, Bucky Irving, or Ladd McConkey.

It's a good year for your squad to need a running back. In perhaps the deepest class of ball-carriers I've ever scouted, who should we expect to prioritize in a rookie draft this summer before we see them at February's NFL Scouting Combine?

Dynasty 2025 Rookie Running Back Rankings

1. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

As deep as this class is at running back, Ashton Jeanty is a special enough talent to be a no-doubt first-rounder.

Jeanty finished second in voting for the Heisman behind 2,739 scrimmage yards and 30 scrimmage touchdowns. Don't call him a volume merchant at 7.0 yards per carry (YPC), either. He's got unbelievable balance and ability to shed tackles, and he started his career in a pass-catching role for the Boise State Broncos with 43 catches in 2023.

Mountain West foes had no prayer against the tailback, but the level of competition leaves a feint ambiguity to how Jeanty's dominance translates to the NFL. Listed at 5'9", his measurements at the combine will be of note to scouts, as well.

You've heard Ashton Jeanty's name well before this article, and there's a reason for it. He's the best back in the class and sits 37th overall on my positionally weighted NFL Draft big board.

2. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

I can't quit my prior evaluation on Quinshon Judkins from over three years ago.

Judkins hopped in as a true freshman for the Mississippi Rebels with 1,699 scrimmage yards and 17 scrimmage touchdowns. It was apparent he was an NFL running back at 18, and I still badly want to rank him tops in this class.

A transfer before 2024 to the Ohio State Buckeyes seems to have hurt his stock, but it should do the opposite. Handling only 216 touches this year, Judkins left more tread on the proverbial tires for the pros. He was still hyper-efficient, including 11 carries for 100 rushing yards and 2 scores in the CFP National Championship Game.

Jeanty's insane dominance and three-down skillset deserve the crown, but some tailbacks above Judkins in consensus rankings were elevated on heavy workloads from 2024. I'd hope for the opposite in an ideal world.

He's the only other RB (50th overall) to crack my first big board.

3. Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

No running back improved his stock more than Omarion Hampton of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Committees of yesteryear were gone as Hampton handled 64.3% of the Heels' carries in 2024, amounting to 23.4 totes per contest. I don't love the added mileage, but he definitely showed what he can do.

Hampton tallied 1,660 rushing yards and caught more balls (38) than in his first two seasons in Chapel Hill combined (35). With bowling-ball physicality, Hampton averaged 6.4 yards per touch on a bad offense.

Scouts' infatuation with Hampton could make him the second running back off the board, and that sort of draft capital will merit a heavy workload early on -- likely for a team that needed an upgrade at tailback.

4. Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

For a team that runs the ball constantly, the Iowa Hawkeyes haven't put a ton of NFL talent in the league at RB. Kaleb Johnson is looking to change that.

Johnson's 1,537 rushing yards were seventh-most in FBS and third all-time for a Hawkeye in one season, but more impressive was the fact that he did it with a decent bit of a committee. Johnson's 53.6% rush share (or 20.0 carries per game) lags well behind many others on this list.

He was the heliocentric force for Iowa's improved offense, totaling 40.4% of their scrimmage yardage.

A lot of dominant athletes don't end up in Iowa City, but he's a large back (6'0") that some fear lacks top-end speed. His 40-yard dash time could be pivotal in terms of staying in this loaded class' top five.

5. DJ Giddens, Kansas State

We all have "a guy" in our rankings. Following the Big 12 all season, DJ Giddens is my guy.

At just 17.2 carries per game, Giddens' workload is way off many of the other top backs in this class sans the Ohio State guys. He was in a direct split of the Kansas State Wildcats' offense with not only high-profile transfer Dylan Edwards but also dual-threat quarterback Avery Johnson.

However, if you want to talk efficiency, Giddens' numbers are straight out of a video game. He averaged 6.6 YPC and 12.3 yards per reception (YPR), yet his target share (9.6%) wasn't much higher than Edwards (7.3%) in a true passing-down role.

Giddens didn't start playing football until his sophomore year of high school, so at 21 years old, the room to grow could be enormous when he's already putting up this type of production.

6. LeQuint Allen, Syracuse

I'm not surprised LeQuint Allen's trip to the Senior Bowl merited a huge stock increase.

The modern NFL commands pass-catching ability from backs, and Allen's got that down pat. He posted a 14.0% target share, which was third among Power 4 running backs. That translated to 521 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns through the air.

He's probably better at that than pure running ability, where his YPC (4.5) lagged well behind some of these others in 2024.

A few minutes of tape led to an obvious player comp as a larger back that is silky smooth as a receiver with some vision concerns as a rusher: Rachaad White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

7. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

I ended up lower on consensus than TreVeyon Henderson, but that's not to say I don't like him.

Henderson's true potential shined in 2024 as the "1B" to Judkins' "1A" as the hammer. Many will remember him housing a screen pass in Ohio State's semifinal win over the Texas Longhorns or the 66-yard scamper against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.

Explosive speed is obviously there for the 22-year-old, but it's worth remembering how vital Judkins was to preserving him. Henderson played just 18 games in the previous two seasons as the Buckeyes' true starter due to various injuries.

The hope for him is a Jahmyr Gibbs type of role as a rusher and pass-catcher, but not only is that ceiling a mighty projection, he also has significant durability concerns, and Gibbs did not.

Though talented, I have a hard time ranking him much higher when at least 12 other backs on this list have the potential to carry a three-down role for a season in the league.

8. Devin Neal, Kansas

We should all respect the grinding that Devin Neal has done.

A Lawrence native, Neal likely passed up big bucks to stay with the hometown Kansas Jayhawks' miserable football program, but he was a monumental reason why they won at least five games for three straight seasons. That was the first time they've done so since 2007 through 2009.

Neal posted 5.8 YPC and 10.6 YPR on 18.2 carries and 2.6 targets per game. He was busy -- but not to the extent where his 48.6% rush share compares to other backs in the rankings.

Impressively, he posted at least 95 scrimmage yards against four of the Big 12's top-five rush Ds, including 287 total (!) against the Colorado Buffaloes.

While he doesn't have the most jaw-dropping athletic potential in the class, it's really hard to see him not panning out as a productive NFL running back. He's always churning forward for yards.

9. Brashard Smith, SMU

At running back, a one-year wonder isn't the worst thing in the world if that player didn't see the field. Brashard Smith popped from nowhere, but it might not have been his fault.

Smith handled just 18 carries in three seasons with the Miami (FL) Hurricanes before a high-profile transfer to the SMU Mustangs. Though SMU's level of competition was suboptimal, it's hard to ignore the 1,659 scrimmage yards that the running back posted on a 45.2% rush share and 12.3% target share.

With decent size (5'9") and the passing-game element working in his favor, Smith could be a three-down guy in the NFL. He's on the younger side at 21, and it speaks to his individual talent that he managed 86 scrimmage yards in the CFP despite his team getting waxed by a Penn State Nittany Lions team loaded with NFL talent.

If there's a guy on the list I might have too low, I'd acknowledge it's an emerging Smith.

10. Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Before we began the 2024 season, Ollie Gordon II was on watch to be the first overall pick in 2025 dynasty drafts.

Gordon II was coming off a monster 2023 where he only assumed the starting job in the first week of October but still managed 2,062 scrimmage yards to lead the country.

There's no denying how poorly 2024 went, though. Behind regressed offensive line play and awful quarterbacking, Gordon mustered just 4.6 YPC (and 880 total) in the Big 12. Even more concerning? Backup freshman Rodney Fields Jr. (4.7 YPC) outproduced him in spurts.

At 6'2" and 225 pounds, Gordon is huge. His 40-yard dash time being quick could launch him into the top five on physical traits alone.

It wasn't a total surprise to see him put an ugly campaign to an end with a nice week at the Senior Bowl, but in addition to the concerns about slipping production, he's now handled 543 touches in under two years as a starter. There are red flags around an interesting prospect.

11. Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

Every mock draft for a fan's "team mock" that needs a running back is nabbing Cam Skattebo in the middle rounds. He's America's running back prospect.

He's just not close to worth the pick he'll likely command.

Skattebo's story from Sacramento State to the Arizona State Sun Devils is inspiring, and arguably no one in college football outproduced the 23-year-old if not adjusting for conference. Skattebo needed just 13 games to total 1,705 rushing yards, 605 receiving yards, and 25 total touchdowns -- including a passing score in the CFP Quarterfinal.

The problem is that, at an advanced age, Skattebo was a one-year wonder. At 5'11", he's undersized for the type of back he profiles to be at the next level, which isn't a burner.

Though I can admire his natural hands, great contact balance, and incredible competitiveness, his physical traits are below average.

He'll be overdrafted when my RB13 is roughly the same prospect but will assuredly go multiple rounds later. However, that'll also ensure Skattebo some early playing time in fantasy football.

12. Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

With maximum defensive attention, Dylan Sampson showed up just about every week.

His hamstring injury in the Tennessee Volunteers' playoff game is a huge reason why the Vols were uncompetitive in the first round. Sampson was a vital component with at least 101 rushing yards in all three of Tennessee's ranked matchups prior to Columbus.

Sampson's 47.0% rush share is a bit misleading when five of Rocky Top's games where decided by at least 25 points, per 19.8 carries per game.

Though not super conducive to running back catches, Josh Heupel's offense fed Jaylen Wright 22 catches before he entered the 2024 draft. It's a bit concerning that Sampson had just a 6.9% target share (or 20 catches) -- especially with Nico Iamaleava struggling so mightily to push the ball down the field.

Though rushing yards and touchdowns in the NFL are coming, those concerns push him down below other prospects who demonstrated a three-down skillset in college.

13. Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

Volume is the one thing working against Tahj Brooks as a top-10 running back in the class.

A gem from West Texas, Brooks became the Texas Tech Red Raiders' all-time leading rusher this past season and finished his career with 4,560 yards. Yes, the problem with setting that record is the mileage, though. That meant 982 total touches over a five-year career.

From a production standpoint, it just doesn't get better. Brooks averaged 5.3 YPC over immense workloads the last two seasons, and he started as the pass-catching running back in Lubbock and managed 3.1 targets per game as a senior.

If he hadn't seen so much work in previous seasons, he'd be right about in line with Johnson and Hampton with elite vision, hands, patience, and pass protection. Surprisingly, though, Brooks is only 22.

I'm guessing a playoff contender in need of an experienced, immediate backfield contributor scoops him up on Day 3.

14. Woody Marks, USC

Ask a USC Trojans fan how impactful Woody Marks was for one season in SoCal.

Marks handled 63.9% of the Trojans' carries, which was a stark change of pace from his time with the late Mike Leach and Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville. He caught at least 48 passes in his first three seasons there. USC still fed him 54 targets this year, resulting in 47 catches for 321 yards.

One of the reasons I'll bet on him late in dynasty drafts is his pass-catching ability. He'll probably go to a team with that role in mind for him right away, and don't discount his 5.7 YPC this past season running an Air Raid offense in the Big Ten. I genuinely didn't see him as that sort of threat on the ground.

At 24 years old, Marks is one of the older prospects on this board, but with the right team, he'll likely have a lineup spot soon if you're a contender in your league.

15. RJ Harvey, UCF

In a normal year, this list could be 10 backs. I've expanded to 15 and still missed guys like Jordan James (Oregon) or Damien Martinez (Miami) that could be Day 2 picks if the process goes well from here. This class is insane.

I did want to shout out RJ Harvey among those left. If there's a favorite of mine from tape review, it's the Central Florida Knights' offensive captain. Listed at 5'9" but likely 5'7", he's a violent, explosive runner with tremendous agility and ability to make late cuts.

That translated to the stat sheet. He turned 19.3 carries per game into 1,577 rushing yards, and he added 267 rushing yards on 2.4 targets per game. Hampton and Skattebo were the only Power 4 backs with more rushing yards than Harvey -- and both had significantly more functional passing games.

Small backs have a mixed history in the NFL, but he's definitely more a compact bruiser like Maurice Jones-Drew than a burner like Tarik Cohen. I think that helps his case as a Day 3 pick turned guy to target in the final round of your rookie draft.

