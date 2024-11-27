Duke vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Duke Blue Devils will face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in college football action on Saturday.

Duke vs Wake Forest Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Duke: (-178) | Wake Forest: (+146)

Duke: (-178) | Wake Forest: (+146) Spread: Duke: -4.5 (-108) | Wake Forest: +4.5 (-112)

Duke: -4.5 (-108) | Wake Forest: +4.5 (-112) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Duke vs Wake Forest Betting Trends

Duke is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Duke has won once ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite this season.

This season, five of Duke's 10 games have go over the point total.

Wake Forest is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

Wake Forest has one win ATS (1-4) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

Wake Forest has seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.

Duke vs Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Devils win (66.1%)

Duke vs Wake Forest Point Spread

Duke is favored by 4.5 points over Wake Forest. Duke is -108 to cover the spread, with Wake Forest being -112.

Duke vs Wake Forest Over/Under

Duke versus Wake Forest on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 53.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Duke vs Wake Forest Moneyline

Duke is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Wake Forest is a +146 underdog.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Duke 27.2 75 22.6 46 48.7 11 Wake Forest 26.5 83 33.4 115 58.3 11

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

