Duke vs Wake Forest Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The Duke Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 ACC) hope to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-9, 12-6 ACC) on March 3, 2025 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (87.6%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Monday's Duke-Wake Forest spread (Duke -21.5) or over/under (145.5 points).

Duke vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 19-10-0 ATS this season.

Wake Forest is 13-16-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Devils have done a better job covering the spread in away games (8-2-0) than they have in home games (10-6-0).

The Demon Deacons have performed better against the spread away (6-5-0) than at home (5-10-0) this year.

Duke has 12 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Wake Forest is 10-8-0 against the spread in ACC play this season.

Duke vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been victorious in 24, or 88.9%, of the 27 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Blue Devils have not lost in 11 games this year when favored by -7143 or better on the moneyline.

Wake Forest has won four of the 10 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (40%).

The Demon Deacons have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +2000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 98.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke averages 83.2 points per game (15th in college basketball) while giving up 61.1 per outing (sixth in college basketball). It has a +639 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 22.1 points per game.

Cooper Flagg's team-leading 19.3 points per game ranks 30th in the country.

Wake Forest has a +85 scoring differential, topping opponents by three points per game. It is putting up 71 points per game, 265th in college basketball, and is giving up 68 per outing to rank 67th in college basketball.

Hunter Sallis' team-leading 18.5 points per game rank him 54th in college basketball.

The Blue Devils average 36 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) while allowing 26.7 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.3 boards per game.

Flagg leads the Blue Devils with 7.6 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball play).

The Demon Deacons pull down 29.9 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball), compared to the 30.9 of their opponents.

Tre'Von Spillers' 7.6 rebounds per game lead the Demon Deacons and rank 95th in college basketball.

Duke ranks first in college basketball by averaging 111.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is fourth in college basketball, allowing 81.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Demon Deacons rank 231st in college basketball averaging 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 95th, allowing 90 points per 100 possessions.

