Duke vs Virginia Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

The Duke Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 ACC) hope to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on December 31, 2024 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Before you place a wager on Duke-Virginia Tech contest (in which Duke is a 24.5-point favorite and the total is set at 135.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Virginia Tech is 3-9-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Devils did a better job covering the spread at home (11-7-0) last season than they did in road affairs (5-6-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Hokies had a better winning percentage at home (.562, 9-7-0 record) than away (.182, 2-9-0).

Duke vs. Virginia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has won in eight of the 10 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Blue Devils have been a -10000 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Virginia Tech has lost all six of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.

The Hokies have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +3000 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Duke has a 99% chance of pulling out a win.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke's +245 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.9 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 58.5 per contest (seventh in college basketball).

Cooper Flagg ranks 160th in the country with a team-leading 16.3 points per game.

Virginia Tech scores 70.4 points per game (299th in college basketball) and allows 71.3 (189th in college basketball) for a -11 scoring differential overall.

Virginia Tech's leading scorer, Toibu Lawal, ranks 889th in the country, averaging 10.7 points per game.

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 8.3 boards on average. They collect 37.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 27th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.1 per outing.

Flagg leads the Blue Devils with 8.6 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball play).

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Hokies accumulate rank 272nd in college basketball, 3.9 more than the 27.4 their opponents record.

Lawal is 369th in the nation with 5.8 rebounds per game, leading the Hokies.

Duke averages 103.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (54th in college basketball), and allows 76.8 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

The Hokies average 91.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (280th in college basketball), and allow 92.9 points per 100 possessions (232nd in college basketball).

