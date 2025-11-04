Duke vs Texas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

In the opening contest of the 2025-26 season for both teams, the Duke Blue Devils take on the Texas Longhorns on November 4, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Game time: 8:45 p.m. ET

8:45 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Duke vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (80%)

If you plan to place a wager on Duke-Texas matchup (in which Duke is an 8.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 153.5 points), keep reading for a few betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Duke vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke won 25 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Texas compiled a 16-19-0 ATS record last season.

When the spread was set as 8.5 or more last season, Duke (20-9) covered a higher percentage of those games when it was the favorite (69%) than Texas (1-2) did as the underdog (33.3%).

The Blue Devils did a better job covering the spread in away games (9-2-0) than they did at home (11-6-0) last year.

Last year, the Longhorns were 8-10-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). Away, they were 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Duke vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke was favored on the moneyline 37 total times last season. It went 33-4 in those games.

The Blue Devils won all 25 games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -465 or shorter.

Texas won four, or 28.6%, of the 14 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Longhorns were at least a +350 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Duke has an 82.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Duke vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Duke was 11th-best in the country on offense (83.2 points scored per game) and seventh-best defensively (62.8 points conceded).

Duke was the 24th-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (35.6) and 12th-best in rebounds allowed (27.3) last season.

With 16.9 assists per game, Duke was 17th-best in college basketball last year.

Duke was the ninth-best team in college basketball in turnovers per game (8.9) and 265th in turnovers forced (10.4) last season.

Texas scored 78.5 points per game (65th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 72.6 points per contest (199th-ranked).

Texas grabbed 32.7 boards per game (142nd-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 31.3 rebounds per contest (187th-ranked).

Texas dished out 12.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 227th in college basketball.

Texas committed 9.5 turnovers per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.9 turnovers per contest (215th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!