Duke vs TCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (33-2) take on the No. 9 seed TCU Horned Frogs (23-11) with a Sweet 16 spot in the East Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Game time: 5:15 p.m. ET

5:15 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Arena: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Duke vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (77.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Duke (-11.5) versus TCU on Saturday. The over/under is set at 140.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Duke vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 18-17-0 ATS this season.

TCU has covered 20 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.

TCU covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Duke covers as a favorite of 11.5 or more (38.1%).

The Blue Devils have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-9-0) than they do in away games (8-3-0).

The Horned Frogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .474 (9-10-0). Away, it is .667 (6-3-0).

Duke vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has won in 26, or 92.9%, of the 28 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Blue Devils have not lost in 15 games this year when favored by -800 or better on the moneyline.

TCU has won six of the 12 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +540 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 88.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Duke vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke was the 11th-best squad in the nation in points scored (83.2 per game) and seventh-best in points conceded (62.8) last season.

Duke was the 24th-best team in college basketball in rebounds per game (35.6) and 12th-best in rebounds conceded (27.3) last year.

At 16.9 assists per game, Duke was 17th-best in the nation last season.

Last year, Duke was ninth-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (8.9 per game) and ranked 265th in turnovers forced (10.4).

Offensively, TCU put up 67.6 points per game (326th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 68.7 points per contest at the other end of the court (74th-ranked).

TCU pulled down 31.2 rebounds per game (221st-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 30.9 rebounds per contest (164th-ranked).

TCU delivered 12.2 assists per game, which ranked them 279th in college basketball.

Last year TCU committed 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!