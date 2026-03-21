Duke vs TCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (33-2) take on the No. 9 seed TCU Horned Frogs (23-11) with a Sweet 16 spot in the East Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 5:15 p.m. ET.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Duke vs. TCU Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Saturday, March 21, 2026
- Game time: 5:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Greenville, South Carolina
- Arena: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Duke vs. TCU Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Duke win (77.6%)
Take a look at some betting trends for Duke (-11.5) versus TCU on Saturday. The over/under is set at 140.5 points for this game.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Duke vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Duke is 18-17-0 ATS this season.
- TCU has covered 20 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.
- TCU covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Duke covers as a favorite of 11.5 or more (38.1%).
- The Blue Devils have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-9-0) than they do in away games (8-3-0).
- The Horned Frogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .474 (9-10-0). Away, it is .667 (6-3-0).
Duke vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Duke has won in 26, or 92.9%, of the 28 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.
- The Blue Devils have not lost in 15 games this year when favored by -800 or better on the moneyline.
- TCU has won six of the 12 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (50%).
- The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +540 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 88.9% chance of walking away with the win.
Duke vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison
- Duke was the 11th-best squad in the nation in points scored (83.2 per game) and seventh-best in points conceded (62.8) last season.
- Duke was the 24th-best team in college basketball in rebounds per game (35.6) and 12th-best in rebounds conceded (27.3) last year.
- At 16.9 assists per game, Duke was 17th-best in the nation last season.
- Last year, Duke was ninth-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (8.9 per game) and ranked 265th in turnovers forced (10.4).
- Offensively, TCU put up 67.6 points per game (326th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 68.7 points per contest at the other end of the court (74th-ranked).
- TCU pulled down 31.2 rebounds per game (221st-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 30.9 rebounds per contest (164th-ranked).
- TCU delivered 12.2 assists per game, which ranked them 279th in college basketball.
- Last year TCU committed 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!