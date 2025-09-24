Duke vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Duke Blue Devils are playing the Syracuse Orange.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Duke vs Syracuse Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Duke: (-210) | Syracuse: (+172)

Duke: (-210) | Syracuse: (+172) Spread: Duke: -5.5 (-110) | Syracuse: +5.5 (-110)

Duke: -5.5 (-110) | Syracuse: +5.5 (-110) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Duke vs Syracuse Betting Trends

Duke has one win against the spread this season.

Duke is winless ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

All four of Duke's games have gone over the point total this season.

Syracuse owns two wins against the spread this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or greater, Syracuse has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Of four Syracuse games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Duke vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Devils win (61.4%)

Duke vs Syracuse Point Spread

Duke is favored by 5.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Syracuse, the underdog, is -110.

Duke vs Syracuse Over/Under

Duke versus Syracuse on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 60.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Duke vs Syracuse Moneyline

The Duke vs Syracuse moneyline has Duke as a -210 favorite, while Syracuse is a +172 underdog.

Duke vs. Syracuse Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Duke 34.0 34 32.3 123 52.5 4 Syracuse 38.3 19 27.5 107 57.0 4

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Stadium: JMA Wireless Dome

