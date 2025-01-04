Duke vs SMU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The Duke Blue Devils (11-2, 3-0 ACC) take a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup with the SMU Mustangs (11-2, 2-0 ACC), who have won seven straight as well.

Duke vs. SMU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Game time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: Moody Coliseum

Duke vs. SMU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (67.2%)

Duke vs. SMU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

SMU is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

Against the spread last season, the Blue Devils fared better at home, covering 11 times in 18 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

Last season, the Mustangs were 6-10-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). Away, they were 7-5-0 ATS (.583).

Duke vs. SMU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 11 games this year and has walked away with the win nine times (81.8%) in those games.

The Blue Devils have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -365 or better.

SMU has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Mustangs have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +285 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Duke has a 78.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Duke vs. SMU Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke's +268 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.6 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 59.0 per contest (seventh in college basketball).

Cooper Flagg's 16.9 points per game lead Duke and are 119th in the country.

SMU puts up 87.2 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per outing (171st in college basketball). It has a +213 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 16.4 points per game.

Kevin Miller paces SMU, recording 15.4 points per game (221st in college basketball).

The Blue Devils average 37.1 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) while conceding 28.3 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.8 boards per game.

Flagg leads the team with 8.2 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball action).

The 36.8 rebounds per game the Mustangs accumulate rank 30th in college basketball, 9.1 more than the 27.7 their opponents collect.

Matt Cross is 64th in college basketball with 8.2 rebounds per game, leading the Mustangs.

Duke ranks 38th in college basketball with 105.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and sixth in college basketball defensively with 77.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Mustangs rank 26th in college basketball with 106.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 88th defensively with 86.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

