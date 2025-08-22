Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Miami Marlins.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (74-54) vs. Miami Marlins (60-67)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SNET

Blue Jays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-162) | MIA: (+136)

TOR: (-162) | MIA: (+136) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-105) | MIA: +1.5 (-114)

TOR: -1.5 (-105) | MIA: +1.5 (-114) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs TBA (Marlins)

Shane Bieber will take the mound for the Blue Jays in this matchup. The Marlins, however, have yet to list a starter. Bieber and his team covered the spread in both of their two chances when he pitched last season. Bieber appeared in one game with his team as the moneyline favorite last season and won.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (52.7%)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Blue Jays, Miami is the underdog at +136, and Toronto is -162 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Blue Jays are -105 to cover, and the Marlins are -114.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Blue Jays-Marlins on Aug. 22, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 32, or 57.1%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Toronto has won 16 of 21 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 127 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 76-51-0 in 127 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 47.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (48-53).

Miami has a 17-21 record (winning 44.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-65-0).

The Marlins have a 72-51-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.5% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 139 hits. He has a .298 batting average and a slugging percentage of .498.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 10th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .465 this season. He's batting .298.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Bichette has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with three doubles, five walks and four RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (106) this season, and 40 of those have gone for extra bases.

Springer takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Ernie Clement is batting .277 with a .311 OBP and 40 RBI for Toronto this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has a .373 slugging percentage, which paces the Marlins. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is batting .240 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .361 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 124th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 148th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez has 27 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 26 walks while batting .236.

Eric Wagaman is batting .234 with 21 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

