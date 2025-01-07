Duke vs Pittsburgh Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

The Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 4-0 ACC) take an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Pittsburgh Panthers (12-2, 3-0 ACC), winners of five straight.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (82.2%)

Duke vs. Pittsburgh: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 9-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Pittsburgh has compiled a 10-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered five times in eight games when playing at home, and they've covered four times in four games on the road.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Panthers had a better winning percentage at home (.667, 12-6-0 record) than on the road (.636, 7-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Duke is 3-1-0 this year.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been the moneyline favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (83.3%) in those contests.

The Blue Devils have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -1587 or better on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Panthers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +860 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Duke has a 94.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke averages 80.3 points per game (74th in college basketball) while giving up 59.2 per outing (sixth in college basketball). It has a +295 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 21.1 points per game.

Cooper Flagg leads Duke, scoring 17.4 points per game (96th in the country).

Pittsburgh outscores opponents by 15.7 points per game (posting 84.1 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and allowing 68.4 per outing, 100th in college basketball) and has a +220 scoring differential.

Ishmael Leggett leads Pittsburgh, putting up 17.8 points per game (77th in college basketball).

The Blue Devils are 20th in the nation at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's 8.7 more than the 28.6 their opponents average.

Flagg averages 8.4 rebounds per game (ranking 52nd in college basketball) to lead the Blue Devils.

The Panthers pull down 33.5 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball) while allowing 28.1 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.4 boards per game.

Leggett leads the Panthers with 6.2 rebounds per game (288th in college basketball).

Duke puts up 105.7 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball), while giving up 77.9 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

The Panthers average 107.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (15th in college basketball), and concede 87.5 points per 100 possessions (99th in college basketball).

