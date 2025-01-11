Duke vs Notre Dame Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Duke Blue Devils (13-2, 5-0 ACC) hope to extend a nine-game winning streak when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-8, 1-3 ACC) on January 11, 2025 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Notre Dame Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (91.1%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Duke-Notre Dame spread (Duke -19.5) or total (135.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Duke vs. Notre Dame: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Notre Dame has put together a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Blue Devils have performed worse at home, covering six times in nine home games, and four times in four road games.

The Fighting Irish's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. They are 4-4-0 ATS on their home court and 2-2-0 on the road.

Duke is 4-1-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Notre Dame has three wins against the spread in four ACC games this season.

Duke vs. Notre Dame: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has come away with 11 wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Blue Devils have been a -4545 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Notre Dame has lost all seven of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.

The Fighting Irish have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1600 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 97.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke averages 80 points per game (75th in college basketball) while giving up 58.4 per outing (fifth in college basketball). It has a +324 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 21.6 points per game.

Cooper Flagg's 17.5 points per game lead Duke and rank 86th in the nation.

Notre Dame outscores opponents by 4.4 points per game (posting 74.9 points per game, 196th in college basketball, and allowing 70.5 per contest, 156th in college basketball) and has a +65 scoring differential.

Tae Davis is ranked 137th in the nation with a team-leading 16.5 points per game.

The Blue Devils record 37.4 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) while conceding 28.3 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.1 boards per game.

Flagg averages 8.5 rebounds per game (ranking 49th in college basketball) to lead the Blue Devils.

The 32.9 rebounds per game the Fighting Irish accumulate rank 182nd in college basketball, 4.2 more than the 28.7 their opponents pull down.

Kebba Njie paces the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (304th in college basketball).

Duke averages 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in college basketball), and gives up 77.1 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

The Fighting Irish average 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (90th in college basketball), and concede 94.5 points per 100 possessions (269th in college basketball).

