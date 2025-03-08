Duke vs North Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Duke Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) will try to build on a seven-game win streak when they visit the North Carolina Tar Heels (20-11, 13-6 ACC) on March 8, 2025. The Tar Heels have won six games in a row.

Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

Duke vs. North Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (65.7%)

Duke vs. North Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

North Carolina has covered 12 times in 31 games with a spread this year.

Duke covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 68.2% of the time. That's more often than North Carolina covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Blue Devils have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 11 times in 17 games at home, and they've covered eight times in 10 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Tar Heels have performed better at home (7-7-0) than on the road (4-8-0).

Duke has covered the spread 13 times in 19 conference games.

Against the spread in ACC action, North Carolina is 7-12-0 this season.

Duke vs. North Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 28 games this year and has walked away with the win 25 times (89.3%) in those games.

The Blue Devils have been a -581 moneyline favorite on 21 occasions this season and won every game.

North Carolina has been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. North Carolina has finished 1-7 in those games.

The Tar Heels have played as a moneyline underdog of +420 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Duke has a 85.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Duke vs. North Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke is outscoring opponents by 22.4 points per game with a +672 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.5 points per game (12th in college basketball) and allows 61.1 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

Cooper Flagg's team-leading 19.6 points per game ranks 28th in the nation.

North Carolina has a +191 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. It is putting up 82.1 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and is allowing 75.9 per outing to rank 291st in college basketball.

RJ Davis is ranked 100th in the country with a team-high 17.2 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 15th in college basketball at 36.3 rebounds per game. That's 9.4 more than the 26.9 their opponents average.

Flagg is 94th in college basketball play with 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Blue Devils.

The Tar Heels win the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. They collect 33.4 rebounds per game, 92nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.9.

Seth Trimble averages 5.3 rebounds per game (508th in college basketball) to lead the Tar Heels.

Duke scores 111.2 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball), while giving up 81.3 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

The Tar Heels' 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 32nd in college basketball, and the 95.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 232nd in college basketball.

