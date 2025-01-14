Duke vs Miami (FL) Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Miami Hurricanes (4-12, 0-5 ACC) will visit the Duke Blue Devils (14-2, 6-0 ACC) after losing six road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Miami (FL) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Miami (FL) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (96.2%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Tuesday's Duke-Miami (FL) spread (Duke -22.5) or total (146.5 points).

Duke vs. Miami (FL): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) has put together a 3-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Against the spread, the Blue Devils have performed worse at home, covering six times in 10 home games, and four times in four road games.

Against the spread, the Hurricanes were better at home (8-8-0) than on the road (5-6-0) last year.

Duke has beaten the spread four times in six conference games.

Miami (FL) has no ACC wins against the spread this year.

Duke vs. Miami (FL): Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been the moneyline favorite in 14 games this season and has come away with the win 12 times (85.7%) in those contests.

The Blue Devils have not lost in five games this year when favored by -7692 or better on the moneyline.

Miami (FL) has been the moneyline underdog a total of five times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Hurricanes have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +2200 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 98.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Duke vs. Miami (FL) Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke has a +332 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.8 points per game. It is putting up 80.4 points per game to rank 64th in college basketball and is giving up 59.6 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball.

Cooper Flagg's team-leading 19.1 points per game ranks 26th in the nation.

Miami (FL)'s +20 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.5 points per game (118th in college basketball) while giving up 76.3 per contest (300th in college basketball).

Miami (FL)'s leading scorer, Matthew Cleveland, ranks 430th in the nation, averaging 13.5 points per game.

The Blue Devils pull down 37.0 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 27.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.2 boards per game.

Flagg's 8.3 rebounds per game lead the Blue Devils and rank 57th in college basketball play.

The Hurricanes record 31.4 rebounds per game (261st in college basketball) while conceding 28.7 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.7 boards per game.

Brandon Johnson's 7.3 rebounds per game lead the Hurricanes and rank 133rd in the nation.

Duke ranks 15th in college basketball by averaging 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is fourth in college basketball, allowing 79.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Hurricanes rank 61st in college basketball averaging 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 345th, allowing 100.5 points per 100 possessions.

