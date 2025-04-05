Duke vs Houston Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Final Four

The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (35-3) and No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (34-4) will both look to claim a place in the NCAA Tournament national championship game when they square off in the Final Four on Saturday at Alamodome, beginning at 8:49 p.m. ET, airing on CBS.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Houston Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Game time: 8:49 p.m. ET

8:49 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Arena: Alamodome

Duke vs. Houston Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (59.7%)

Duke is a 5.5-point favorite against Houston on Saturday and the total is set at 136.5 points. Here are a few betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Duke vs. Houston: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has put together a 25-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Houston is 21-16-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Devils own a worse record against the spread at home (11-6-0) than they do in road games (9-2-0).

Against the spread, the Cougars have had better results on the road (7-3-0) than at home (10-7-0).

Duke vs. Houston: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been victorious in 33, or 91.7%, of the 36 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Blue Devils have won 32 of 33 games when listed as at least -265 or better on the moneyline.

This is the first time this season Houston is the moneyline underdog.

The Cougars have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +215 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 72.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Duke vs. Houston Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke averages 83.7 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per outing (seventh in college basketball). It has a +801 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 21.1 points per game.

Cooper Flagg leads Duke, averaging 18.9 points per game (45th in college basketball).

Houston's +599 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 74 points per game (167th in college basketball) while giving up 58.3 per contest (first in college basketball).

LJ Cryer paces Houston, recording 15.4 points per game (233rd in college basketball).

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 8.6 boards on average. They record 35.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.1 per outing.

Flagg tops the Blue Devils with 7.5 rebounds per game (103rd in college basketball action).

The Cougars grab 33.1 rebounds per game (110th in college basketball) while conceding 26.6 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.5 boards per game.

J'wan Roberts is 260th in college basketball with 6.3 rebounds per game, leading the Cougars.

Duke's 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in college basketball, and the 83.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank sixth in college basketball.

The Cougars rank 40th in college basketball with 102.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and second defensively with 80.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!