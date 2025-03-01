Duke vs Florida State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Duke Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1 ACC) will host the Florida State Seminoles (16-12, 7-10 ACC) after winning 14 home games in a row.

Duke vs. Florida State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

If you are planning on making a wager on Duke-Florida State matchup (in which Duke is a 21.5-point favorite and the total is set at 148.5 points), here are some betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Duke vs. Florida State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 18-10-0 ATS this season.

Florida State has covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

At home, the Blue Devils sport a worse record against the spread (9-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (8-2-0).

The Seminoles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (9-6-0). Away, it is .333 (3-6-0).

Duke is 11-6-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Florida State has beaten the spread seven times in 17 ACC games.

Duke vs. Florida State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has come away with 23 wins in the 26 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Blue Devils have been a -7143 moneyline favorite on 10 occasions this season and won every game.

Florida State has won 27.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-8).

The Seminoles have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +2000 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Duke has a 98.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Duke vs. Florida State Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke outscores opponents by 21.6 points per game (scoring 82.6 per game to rank 19th in college basketball while allowing 61 per outing to rank eighth in college basketball) and has a +604 scoring differential overall.

Cooper Flagg leads Duke, putting up 19.4 points per game (29th in college basketball).

Florida State's +99 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.8 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per contest (194th in college basketball).

Jamir Watkins paces Florida State, averaging 18.4 points per game (56th in college basketball).

The Blue Devils rank 25th in college basketball at 35.7 rebounds per game. That's 9.0 more than the 26.7 their opponents average.

Flagg leads the Blue Devils with 7.6 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball play).

The Seminoles rank 217th in the country at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.4 their opponents average.

Malique Ewin averages 7.8 rebounds per game (80th in college basketball) to lead the Seminoles.

Duke averages 110.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in college basketball), and allows 81.8 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

The Seminoles score 95.1 points per 100 possessions (195th in college basketball), while conceding 90.6 points per 100 possessions (115th in college basketball).

