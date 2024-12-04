Duke vs Auburn Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 4

The Auburn Tigers (7-0) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) on December 4, 2024 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (65.5%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's Duke-Auburn spread (Duke -2.5) or over/under (145.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Duke vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Auburn has put together a 6-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

Auburn covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Duke covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (50%).

The Blue Devils covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 18 opportunities at home, and they covered five times in 11 opportunities in away games.

Against the spread, the Tigers performed better at home (10-6-0) than on the road (5-5-0) last year.

Duke vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has won in four of the six contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Blue Devils have come away with a win four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 or better on the moneyline.

Auburn has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 59.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke has a +155 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.1 points per game. It is putting up 80.7 points per game to rank 88th in college basketball and is allowing 58.6 per contest to rank ninth in college basketball.

Cooper Flagg leads Duke, averaging 15.9 points per game (188th in the country).

Auburn outscores opponents by 20.1 points per game (posting 86.7 points per game, 20th in college basketball, and giving up 66.6 per outing, 86th in college basketball) and has a +141 scoring differential.

Johni Broome's 20.7 points per game paces Auburn and ranks 20th in the country.

The 38.7 rebounds per game the Blue Devils average rank 17th in the nation, and are 10.3 more than the 28.4 their opponents pull down per contest.

Flagg's 8.4 rebounds per game lead the Blue Devils and rank 59th in college basketball play.

The Tigers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.4 boards. They are collecting 34.7 rebounds per game (121st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.3.

Broome tops the Tigers with 12.9 rebounds per game (first in college basketball).

Duke averages 103.3 points per 100 possessions (65th in college basketball), while allowing 75.0 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

The Tigers average 113.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in college basketball), and allow 87.0 points per 100 possessions (124th in college basketball).

