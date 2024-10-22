Ducks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Anaheim Ducks facing the San Jose Sharks.
Ducks vs Sharks Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (2-2-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-4-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Ducks (-170)
|Sharks (+140)
|5.5
Ducks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Ducks win (60.1%)
Ducks vs Sharks Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this game.
Ducks vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Ducks versus Sharks game on October 22 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +114 odds on the under.
Ducks vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Ducks, San Jose is the underdog at +140, and Anaheim is -170 playing at home.