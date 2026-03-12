Ducks vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (36-25-3) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-27-11)

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-115) Maple Leafs (-104) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (59.2%)

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -245.

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Maple Leafs on March 12, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Anaheim is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -104 underdog at home.

