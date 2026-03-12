FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Ducks vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Anaheim Ducks (36-25-3) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-27-11)
  • Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Ducks (-115)Maple Leafs (-104)6.5Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (59.2%)

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -245.

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Maple Leafs on March 12, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Ducks vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Anaheim is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -104 underdog at home.

