FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Ducks vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Ducks vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Boston Bruins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ducks vs Bruins Game Info

  • Anaheim Ducks (30-32-8) vs. Boston Bruins (30-33-9)
  • Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Ducks (-115)Bruins (-104)5.5Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (53.4%)

Ducks vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -265 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +210.

Ducks vs Bruins Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Ducks-Bruins on March 26, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Ducks vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Bruins, Anaheim is the favorite at -115, and Boston is -104 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup