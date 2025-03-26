NHL
Ducks vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Boston Bruins.
Ducks vs Bruins Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (30-32-8) vs. Boston Bruins (30-33-9)
- Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-115)
|Bruins (-104)
|5.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (53.4%)
Ducks vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -265 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +210.
Ducks vs Bruins Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Ducks-Bruins on March 26, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Ducks vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Bruins, Anaheim is the favorite at -115, and Boston is -104 playing on the road.