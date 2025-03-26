Ducks vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Boston Bruins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ducks vs Bruins Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (30-32-8) vs. Boston Bruins (30-33-9)

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-115) Bruins (-104) 5.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (53.4%)

Ducks vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -265 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +210.

Ducks vs Bruins Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Ducks-Bruins on March 26, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Ducks vs Bruins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Bruins, Anaheim is the favorite at -115, and Boston is -104 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!