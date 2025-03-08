Drexel vs Elon Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 8 seed Drexel Dragons (17-14, 9-9 CAA) square off in the CAA tournament against the No. 9 seed Elon Phoenix (17-14, 8-10 CAA) on Saturday at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Drexel vs. Elon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Drexel vs. Elon Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Elon win (52.2%)

Before making a bet on Saturday's Drexel-Elon spread (Drexel -1.5) or total (128.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Drexel vs. Elon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Drexel has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Elon has covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Elon is 7-5 against the spread compared to the 8-8 ATS record Drexel racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

At home, the Dragons have a better record against the spread (8-4-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (9-5-0).

Against the spread, the Phoenix have been better at home (7-5-0) than away (8-7-0).

Drexel's record against the spread in conference games is 10-8-0.

Elon has seven wins against the spread in 18 CAA games this season.

Drexel vs. Elon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Drexel has been victorious in 10, or 62.5%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Dragons have a mark of 10-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -118 or better on the moneyline.

Elon has won 45.5% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-6).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, the Phoenix have gone 5-6 (45.5%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Drexel has a 54.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Drexel vs. Elon Head-to-Head Comparison

Drexel's +104 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.5 points per game (299th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per contest (34th in college basketball).

Kobe Magee's team-leading 13.7 points per game ranks 415th in the nation.

Elon's +140 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.6 points per game (197th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per outing (91st in college basketball).

Elon's leading scorer, TK Simpkins, is 174th in college basketball, putting up 16.2 points per game.

The Dragons win the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. They are pulling down 33.9 rebounds per game (71st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.9 per outing.

Cole Hargrove tops the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball play).

The Phoenix are 10th in college basketball at 36.8 rebounds per game. That's 7.7 more than the 29.1 their opponents average.

Matthew Van Komen is 49th in college basketball with 8.4 rebounds per game, leading the Phoenix.

Drexel averages 93.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (253rd in college basketball), and allows 88.8 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball).

The Phoenix's 96.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 174th in college basketball, and the 90.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 99th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!