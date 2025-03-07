Drake vs Southern Illinois Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-3, 17-3 MVC) face off against the No. 8 seed Southern Illinois Salukis (14-18, 8-12 MVC) in the MVC tournament Friday at Enterprise Center, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Drake vs. Southern Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Arena: Enterprise Center

Drake vs. Southern Illinois Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Drake win (85.9%)

Drake vs. Southern Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Drake is 15-13-0 ATS this season.

Southern Illinois has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Southern Illinois is 2-3 against the spread compared to the 3-11 ATS record Drake puts up as an 8.5-point favorite.

The Bulldogs have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-9-0) than they do in away games (6-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Salukis have a lower winning percentage at home (.385, 5-8-0 record) than away (.583, 7-5-0).

Drake has beaten the spread 10 times in 20 conference games.

Southern Illinois has nine wins against the spread in 21 MVC games this season.

Drake vs. Southern Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Drake has been victorious in 19, or 86.4%, of the 22 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bulldogs have a win-loss record of 11-1 when favored by -429 or better by bookmakers this year.

Southern Illinois has been the underdog on the moneyline 19 total times this season. Southern Illinois has finished 5-14 in those games.

The Salukis have played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +330 or longer without a win.

Drake has an implied victory probability of 81.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Drake vs. Southern Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Drake averages 70.8 points per game (264th in college basketball) while giving up 59.2 per outing (second in college basketball). It has a +346 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Drake's leading scorer, Bennett Stirtz, is 47th in college basketball averaging 18.9 points per game.

Southern Illinois has been outscored by 1.1 points per game (posting 73.5 points per game, 198th in college basketball, while giving up 74.6 per contest, 262nd in college basketball) and has a -36 scoring differential.

Ali Abdou Dibba's 17.2 points per game paces Southern Illinois and ranks 100th in the country.

The Bulldogs average 29.0 rebounds per game (327th in college basketball) while allowing 21.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

Cam Manyawu's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 467th in college basketball play.

The Salukis prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. They are recording 33.0 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.3.

Jarrett Hensley is 370th in college basketball with 5.8 rebounds per game, leading the Salukis.

Drake ranks 22nd in college basketball by averaging 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 43rd in college basketball, allowing 87.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Salukis rank 194th in college basketball averaging 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 277th, allowing 96.8 points per 100 possessions.

