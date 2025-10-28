Drake London Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Wideout Drake London is looking at a matchup against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (224.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, when his Atlanta Falcons meet the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With London's next game against the Patriots, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Drake London Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.39

73.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, London is currently the 29th-ranked player in fantasy (113th overall), with 56.9 total fantasy points (9.5 per game).

During his last three games London has been targeted 36 times, with 22 receptions for 310 yards and two TDs. He has put up 43.0 fantasy points (14.3 per game) during that period.

London has tallied 414 receiving yards and two scores on 30 catches (48 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 51.4 points (10.3 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of London's season as a fantasy producer came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, as he put up 21.8 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Drake London disappointed his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, when he mustered only 2.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this season.

New England has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Patriots have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

New England has allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus New England this year.

The Patriots' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown against New England this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Patriots this year.

