Drake London Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Carolina Panthers and their 16th-ranked passing defense (219.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With London's next game against the Panthers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

London vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.67

68.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.57

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, London is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player (65th overall), tallying 150.1 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

In his last three games, London has tallied 218 yards and one score on 15 catches (24 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 27.8 fantasy points (9.3 per game) during that stretch.

London has totaled 374 receiving yards and one touchdown on 29 catches (50 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 43.1 (8.6 per game) during that period.

The high point of London's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he came through with 12 catches and 154 receiving yards with one touchdown (21.4 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Drake London's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.5 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 15 yards on the day.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to 16 opposing QBs this year.

Carolina has allowed at least two TD passes to 10 opposing QBs this season.

The Panthers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up a touchdown reception by 28 players this year.

Carolina has allowed at least two receiving TDs to five players this year.

The Panthers have allowed nine players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 18 players have run for at least one touchdown against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

