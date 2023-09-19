Dolphins vs Broncos Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Miami Dolphins taking on the Denver Broncos.

Dolphins vs Broncos Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dolphins win (75%)

Dolphins vs Broncos Point Spread

The Dolphins are 6-point favorites against the Broncos. The Dolphins are -106 to cover the spread, while the Broncos are -114 to cover as a 6-point underdog.

Dolphins vs Broncos Over/Under

An over/under of 47.5 has been set for Dolphins-Broncos on September 24, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Dolphins vs Broncos Moneyline

The Dolphins vs Broncos moneyline has the Dolphins as a -255 favorite, while the Broncos are a +210 underdog on the road.

Dolphins vs Broncos Betting Trends

The Dolphins had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Dolphins won once ATS (1-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater last season.

Last season, eight of Miami's 17 games went over the point total.

The Broncos covered the spread seven times in 17 games last year.

Denver did not lose ATS (3-0) as underdogs of 6 points or more last season.

Last year, six of the Broncos' 17 games went over the point total.

Dolphins vs Broncos Odds & Spread

