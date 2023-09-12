FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NFL

Does Dan Orlovsky Believe This Is The End of Aaron Rodgers' NFL Career After Achilles Injury?

FanDuel TV
FanDuel TV@FanDuelTV
Does Dan Orlovsky Believe This Is The End of Aaron Rodgers' NFL Career After Achilles Injury?

The New York Jets dominated the offseason headlines, but their Super Bowl aspirations took a major hit as Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles against the Buffalo Bills that will end his season.

With the All-Pro quarterback set to turn 40 by next season, questions about his future in the NFL loom.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky joined Kay Adams on Tuesday's Up & Adams to give his thoughts on what's next for the veteran signal-caller.

Below is the clip discussed above:

Check out the full interview below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 am to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode can be found live and on-demand on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.