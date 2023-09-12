Does Dan Orlovsky Believe This Is The End of Aaron Rodgers' NFL Career After Achilles Injury?

The New York Jets dominated the offseason headlines, but their Super Bowl aspirations took a major hit as Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles against the Buffalo Bills that will end his season.

With the All-Pro quarterback set to turn 40 by next season, questions about his future in the NFL loom.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky joined Kay Adams on Tuesday's Up & Adams to give his thoughts on what's next for the veteran signal-caller.

Below is the clip discussed above:

.@danorlovsky7 believes this setback for Aaron Rodgers will only make him greater:



"We doubt greatness...Aaron is in that class when it comes to greatness and I don't think we should doubt his will, his desire, or his competitiveness."



📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/4thCUeW75g — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 12, 2023

Check out the full interview below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 am to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode can be found live and on-demand on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.