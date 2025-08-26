Which Texans Running Backs Should We Draft in Fantasy Football With Joe Mixon's Injury?

Monday only confirmed the grim news we were expecting for Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon.

He'll begin 2025 on the injured reserve list, meaning he's out for at least four weeks to begin the season. Dark rumors are that Mixon could indeed be out longer in a question to 100%.

As a result, the rest of Houston's running backs will vie for playing time. Nick Chubb, a veteran import from the Cleveland Browns, is the highlight of a group that also features former 1,000-yard rusher Dameon Pierce and rookie Woody Marks.

Which one -- if any -- is the best target in fantasy football now?

Note: A player's average draft position (ADP) data comes from FantasyPros' half-PPR data. The basis for rounds used in this piece is from 12-player leagues.

Texans Running Backs to Target After Joe Mixon's Injury

Nick Chubb

It's quite possible that Nick Chubb ends up putting any sort of competition here to bed.

The veteran and former Pro Bowler put up four straight 1,000-yard seasons (ending in 2022) for the Browns with a reputation as one of the best runners in football. A gruesome 2023 knee injury derailed a partial 2024 campaign where he wasn't effective, totaling just 3.3 yards per carry (YPC).

We've seen running backs not be as effective the direct year after tearing their ACL, so there is a scenario where Chubb is himself again a year later. His 5.0 YPC in the preseason wasn't a bad start. All of these backs just can't be counted on for rushing efficiency behind Pro Football Focus (PFF)'s 32nd-ranked offensive line.

A potential concern for his longevity to entirely shut out competitors in this backfield? He hasn't earned more than 2.2 targets per game since 2019.

VERDICT: A fine late-round dart with goal-line work who should produce early.

Dameon Pierce

The ghost of Dame Pierce continues to haunt us.

Pierce never has been quite able to bottle a 2022 rookie season where he posted a career-high in yardage (936) for David Culley's squad. Since Demeco Ryans took over, the back has handled just 185 carries in two seasons.

He's actually started to make his imprint on special teams to secure a roster spot in this era of the team.

Of course, he'll be in the mix if things get desperate in the backfield, but this regime added Chubb and a player to come in the offseason. If they felt amazing about giving Pierce work, he'd also have played ahead of Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale last season when Mixon picked up an ankle injury.

Averaging 2.4 YPC this preseason, there's no reason to think he'll have a seismic role at any point this year.

VERDICT: Likely best left on waivers for now.

Woody Marks

Those who caught my fantasy football deep sleepers piece know who I'm most excited about here.

Houston's poor offensive line might make it difficult for any of these guys to successfully tote the rock, and a hefty pass rate will mean a ton of Joquavious "Woody" Marks. He spent a collegiate career developing to catch passes for Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs, eclipsing 3.5 targets per game in 2022 and 2023 in their "air raid" system on a part-time basis.

He saw a career-high 4.9 targets per game (11.6% share) in 2023 with the USC Trojans, but that was also his biggest showcase on the ground, and Marks responded by finishing fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,138).

Therefore, this is not a J.D. McKissic situation. Marks has upside between the tackles but is -- easily -- this team's most effective option in the passing game. In addition to Chubb's issues, Pierce caught only two passes last year when the team desperately needed someone to do that alongside Akers.

The draft capital Houston spent on Marks equates to about a third-round pick. Though currently fourth on the depth chart, they'll use him in 2025.

VERDICT: A rising dynasty stock with three-down upside who's worth a stash in deeper leagues.

