FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 8/26/25

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Hunter Brown ($10,800)

Hunter Brown (3.29 SIERA and 3.09 xFIP) is the clear SP1 on Tuesday's slate, with the talented right-handed hurler residing in the 83rd percentile in xERA (3.11), 88th percentile in strikeout rate (29.3%), and 94th percentile in hard-hit rate (32.2%) ahead of a home date versus the Colorado Rockies. Along with Brown posting a stellar 2.95 xFIP and 30.9% strikeout rate at Daikin Park (compared to a 3.21 xFIP and 28.0% strikeout rate on the road), the Rockies are tallying the 3rd-worst wRC+ (79) and 12th-highest strikeout rate (23.2%) against righties over the last 30 days.

Matthew Boyd ($10,000)

Matthew Boyd (3.91 SIERA and 3.94 xFIP) has been a major bright spot for the Chicago Cubs this season, and the experienced southpaw will benefit from taking the mound at Oracle Park (26th in park factor over the last three seasons) on Tuesday. Across the last 30 days, the San Francisco Giants are producing the worst wOBA (.254) and second-worst wRC+ (63) versus left-handed pitching, giving Boyd a perfect chance to bounce back after he's scored fewer than 20 FanDuel points (FDPs) in two of his last three starts.

Chris Bassitt ($9,200)

Although Chris Bassitt (3.82 SIERA and 3.78 xFIP) can be inconsistent on the bump, he's tallying an impressive 3.37 xFIP, 25.7% strikeout rate, and 0.98 HR/9 at home (compared to a 4.33 xFIP, 19.1% strikeout rate, and 1.74 HR/9 on the road) this season. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins are recording the 3rd-worst wRC+ (74), 8th-worst ISO (.137), and 12th-highest strikeout rate (23.0%) in the last 14 days of action.

Luis Gil ($8,300)

There is certainly some risk in rostering Luis Gil due to his 4.88 xERA and 15.3% walk rate, but he's scored 31-plus FDPs in two of his first four outings this year, and he'll face a vulnerable Washington Nationals lineup on Tuesday. Throughout the last 14 days, the Nationals have the 12th-worst wOBA (.310), 13th-worst wRC+ (98), and 7th-highest strikeout rate (24.5%) in baseball, so Gil has an opportunity to improve his woeful 20.0% strikeout rate if he can avoid issuing free passes.

Stacks to Target

Detroit Tigers

Players to Target: Colt Keith ($2,800), Kerry Carpenter ($3,000), Spencer Torkelson ($3,200), and Riley Greene ($3,600)

Despite the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees being prominent teams that are viable on Tuesday, I want to have exposure to the Detroit Tigers-Athletics clash with winds blowing out at Sutter Health Park (second in park factor this season). Osvaldo Bido (4.96 SIERA and 5.42 xFIP) is expected to draw the start for the A's, and he's permitting a .375 wOBA or better and 1.72 HR/9 or higher to both sides of the plate, making nearly everyone in Detroit's lineup a viable option to stack.

Athletics

Players to Target: Nick Kurtz ($4,000), Shea Langeliers (3,600), Brent Rooker ($3,600), and Tyler Soderstrom ($3,100)

On the other side of that contest, Charlie Morton is sporting a 4.56 xFIP and 1.49 WHIP in road starts (compared to a 3.98 xFIP and 1.46 WHIP at home), and the Athletics boast the 13th-best wRC+ (105) and 10th-best ISO (.183) against right-handed pitchers over the last 30 days. Additionally, Detroit's relievers have tallied the fourth-worst SIERA (4.56) and second-highest walk rate (14.1%) in the last 14 days, which should allow the A's to continue plating runs once Morton exits Tuesday's matchup.

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Sal Frelick ($3,000), Caleb Durbin ($2,800), Christian Yelich ($3,500), and Brice Turang ($3,200)

No team has been putting wood to leather better than the Milwaukee Brewers in the last month, as the Brewers have accrued the best wOBA (.363), best wRC+ (135), seventh-best ISO (.195), and fourth-lowest strikeout rate (18.1%) in baseball during that span. Brandon Pfaadt (5.71 xERA and 11.7% barrel rate) is slated to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks with his 4.55 xFIP and 2.54 HR/9 on the road (compared to a 3.69 xFIP and 0.35 HR/9 at home), and Arizona's bullpen owns the worst SIERA (4.67) and lowest strikeout rate (15.6%) across the last 30 days.

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: George Springer ($3,300), Addison Barger ($3,000), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($3,400), and Bo Bichette ($3,000)

The Toronto Blue Jays are another team that has been swinging a hot bat over the last 30 days, earning the second-best wOBA (.357), second-best wRC+ (130), fifth-best ISO (.199), and third-lowest strikeout rate (17.8%) in that sample. Along with Bailey Ober (4.52 SIERA and 4.75 xFIP) coughing up a 5.21 xFIP and 2.51 HR/9 to lefties (compared to a 4.29 xFIP and 1.43 HR/9 to righties), the Minnesota Twins' relievers have combined for the worst SIERA (4.77), fourth-highest walk rate (12.5%), and eighth-lowest strikeout rate (18.8%) over the last 14 days.

