Dodgers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Twins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-184) | MIN: (+154)

LAD: (-184) | MIN: (+154) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-111) | MIN: +1.5 (-108)

LAD: -1.5 (-111) | MIN: +1.5 (-108) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 2-0, 3.18 ERA vs Louie Varland (Twins) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Louie Varland (0-1, 6.75 ERA). Glasnow and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Glasnow and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Varland has started just one game with a set spread, which the Twins failed to cover. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for one Varland start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.2%)

Dodgers vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +154 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -184 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Twins are -108 to cover, and the Dodgers are -111.

Dodgers vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Twins on April 9 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won five of eight games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 13 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

Minnesota has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers eight times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in two of those games (2-6-0).

The Twins have gone 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles in OBP (.508) and total hits (18) this season. He's batting .375 batting average while slugging .792.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks ninth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani has hit three homers this season while driving in eight runs. He's batting .345 this season and slugging .673 with an on-base percentage of .383.

He is 19th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ohtani takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .560 this season.

Hernandez enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a walk and five RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .348 with a .466 OBP and eight RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Freeman has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with three walks and an RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Alex Kirilloff has accumulated 10 hits with a .667 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Twins. He's batting .370 and with an on-base percentage of .419.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Carlos Correa has a .471 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .308 while slugging .385.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 44th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Byron Buxton is batting .233 with three doubles and a walk.

Manuel Margot has a home run and a walk while hitting .286.

Dodgers vs Twins Head to Head

4/8/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2022: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2022: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/10/2022: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/9/2022: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/17/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/16/2023: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/15/2023: 9-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!