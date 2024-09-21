Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (92-62) vs. Colorado Rockies (59-95)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-360) | COL: (+290)

LAD: (-360) | COL: (+290) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134)

LAD: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) - 1-5, 5.54 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rockies) - 8-10, 4.68 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Walker Buehler (1-5) versus the Rockies and Cal Quantrill (8-10). Buehler's team is 8-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Buehler's team has been victorious in 54.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-5. When Quantrill starts, the Rockies have gone 16-11-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 26 of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 12-14 in those games.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (66.6%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -360 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +290 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-162 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +134 to cover.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rockies, on Sept. 21, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 132 games this year and have walked away with the win 85 times (64.4%) in those games.

Los Angeles has been listed as a favorite of -360 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 86 of their 152 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 78-74-0 in 152 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 56 of the 147 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.1%).

Colorado has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +290 or longer.

In the 152 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-75-1).

The Rockies have a 74-78-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.7% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 179 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .635. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .297 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 10th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .458 with two doubles, five home runs, a walk and 16 RBI.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .280 with 77 walks and 81 runs scored. He's slugging .477.

He is 24th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging in the majors.

Mookie Betts has collected 123 base hits, an OBP of .377 and a slugging percentage of .492 this season.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .269 with a .335 OBP and 92 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is hitting .264 with 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying players, he is 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 76th and he is 46th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar has 165 hits while slugging .466. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 48th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon has accumulated a team-high .331 on-base percentage.

Charlie Blackmon has 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while batting .248.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

9/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/20/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/19/2024: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/18/2024: 11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/17/2024: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/1/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/31/2024: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/28/2023: 14-5 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

14-5 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/27/2023: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

