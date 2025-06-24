Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (48-31) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-60)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-230) | COL: (+190)

LAD: (-230) | COL: (+190) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-150) | COL: +1.5 (+125)

LAD: -1.5 (-150) | COL: +1.5 (+125) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Dodgers) vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 3-8, 0.00 ERA

Marquez (3-8) will take the ball for the Rockies. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Dodgers. The Rockies have gone 5-9-0 ATS in Marquez's 14 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Marquez's starts this season, and they went 3-10 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (62.4%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +190 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Dodgers are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-150 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +125 to cover.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 11.5 has been set for Dodgers-Rockies on June 24, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 42 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -230 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 78 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 78 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 34-44-0 against the spread.

The Rockies are 16-57 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 21.9% of those games).

Colorado is 6-33 (winning only 15.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.

In the 76 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-42-3).

The Rockies have put together a 30-46-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.624) and total hits (89) this season. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is third in slugging.

Mookie Betts has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 87th, his on-base percentage 67th, and his slugging percentage 120th.

Betts heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Andy Pages has 82 hits this season and has a slash line of .292/.330/.512.

Pages enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Will Smith has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .425.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated 80 hits with a .328 on-base percentage and a .514 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rockies. He's batting .284.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 34th, his on-base percentage is 82nd, and he is 18th in slugging.

Goodman takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, three home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Jordan Beck is batting .262 with 14 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average is 71st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 97th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has six doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 13 walks while batting .245.

Ryan McMahon has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .222.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

4/16/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/15/2025: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/14/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/29/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/28/2024: 13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/22/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 9/21/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/20/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

