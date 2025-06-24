3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 6/24/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Chase Burns - Alt Strikeouts Chase Burns - Alt Strikeouts Chase Burns 6+ Strikeouts +126 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chase Burns -- the No. 1 prospect for the Cincinnati Reds -- is set to make his first career start in the majors on Tuesday against the New York Yankees. As the second-overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft, Burns has flashed plenty of K upside, registering a 36.8% strikeout rate and 17.7% swinging-strike rate in the minors, including a 30.4% strikeout rate and 15.5% swinging-strike rate in two starts at the Triple-A level.

Across his two recent Triple-A starts, Burns reached 86 and 88 pitches while tallying seven strikeouts in both outings, so he shouldn't be operating on a pitch count in his debut. Even though the Yankees can be a stiff challenge for a newcomer, they've been striking out a bit more recently, and they are susceptible to Ks against right-handed pitching.

Over the last 14 days, New York has logged the sixth-worst wOBA (.299), sixth-worst wRC+ (91), eighth-worst ISO (.146), and seventh-highest strikeout rate (24.5%). Additionally, the Yankees have posted the eighth-highest strikeout rate (22.8%) versus righties, making me interested in Burns' alternate strikeout lines in his first time on the bump for the Reds.

Luis Castillo - Strikeouts Luis Castillo Under Jun 24 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Luis Castillo was once a pitcher who excelled at racking up Ks, but he's shown a decline in the strikeout department over the last two seasons with the Seattle Mariners. After posting a 24.3% strikeout rate and 11.8% swinging-strike rate in 2024, Castillo has seen his strikeout rate (20.1%) and swinging-strike rate (11.4%) drop even further in 2025.

Through his first 15 starts and 85.1 innings pitched this season, Castillo ranks in the 26th percentile in xERA (4.55), 24th percentile in xBA (.269), 52nd percentile in chase rate (28.3%), 49th percentile in whiff rate (25.2%), 8th percentile in barrel rate (12.1%), and 16th percentile in hard-hit rate (45.9%). In addition to Castillo's middling metrics, he's managed to total six-plus strikeouts in only 4 of his 15 starts, making the under enticing in Tuesday's date with the Minnesota Twins.

Up to this point, the Twins are sporting the 13th-best wOBA (.318), 13th-best wRC+ (104), 14th-best ISO (.158), and 12th-lowest strikeout rate (21.1%) against right-handed pitchers. Considering that Castillo also owns a 4.49 xFIP, 1.50 WHIP, and 17.4% strikeout rate away from pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park (compared to a 4.16 xFIP, 1.08 WHIP, and 21.9% strikeout rate at home), there's a lot to like about the under on his Ks in this contest.

Garrett Crochet - Strikeouts Boston Red Sox Jun 25 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Producing nine-plus strikeouts is a tall task for any pitcher in the majors, but the matchup doesn't get much better for Garrett Crochet on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Angels. On the season, the Angels are recording the eighth-worst wOBA (.286), ninth-worst wRC+ (80), and highest strikeout rate (28.0%) versus southpaws.

The Halos have also been in below-average form over the last 14 days, earning the ninth-worst wOBA (.306), eighth-worst wRC+ (94), and fourth-highest strikeout rate (26.1%) during that span. Despite Los Angeles notching the fourth-best ISO (.194) against lefties this year, Crochet resides in the 67th percentile in barrel rate (7.1%), 77th percentile in hard-hit rate (36.9%), and 76th percentile in groundball rate (48.4%).

Along with Crochet posting nine-plus Ks in three of his last five outings, he's sitting in the 87th percentile in chase rate (32.2%), 84th percentile in whiff rate (30.5%), and 91st percentile in strikeout rate (30.8%). There's a good chance we see the Angels deploy eight right-handed hitters on Tuesday, and Crochet is producing a 31.3% strikeout rate versus righties (compared to a 28.4% strikeout rate versus lefties).

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 24th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.