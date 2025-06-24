2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 6/24/25

The expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, bringing together the top clubs across the globe. With that comes plentiful betting options each and every day.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across today's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors

Auckland City have been played off the park in each of their first two games, and this sets up to be a similar outcome as Boca Juniors not only need a win to advance, but goal differential could come into play if Benfica lose to Bayern -- meaning Boca will be trying to pour it on.

That's bad news for an Auckland side that has lost 10-0 and 6-0 through two matches.

Boca have given a good account of themselves thus far against a pair of European foes, drawing 2-2 with Benfica and losing 2-1 to Bayern. They're going to roll Auckland and are listed at -800 to win the first half and -20000 to win the match.

I'm not touching those markets, but I'm intrigued by Palacios to score multiple goals. As mentioned, Boca will have their foot on the gas all match as they try to make up a seven-goal gap in goal difference, and that should mean big things for their No. 10. Palacios has three goals and three assists in 11 Liga Argentina starts this domestic campaign, and he'll be a key cog again today.

Sportive De Tunis vs. Chelsea

Chelsea and ES Tunis enter this final group-stage match knotted on three points, although Chelsea have a slight edge in goal differential. That means the Blues need at least a draw in this match while a win locks them into qualification.

So, we should see a strong and motivated Chelsea side, one that will have a massive talent edge today over their opponents. Plus, in addition to needing a result to move on, Chelsea just got embarrassed 3-1 by Flamengo last time out, so they'll be looking to wash that taste out of their mouths.

Star man Cole Palmer should be vital to the Blues' attack, per usual, and WhoScored projects him to start in a No. 10 role. He's due for a big game as he's yet to get on the scoresheet this tourney, and the Blues will likely be able to dominate possession and create a lot of chances versus ES Tunis. Palmer's set-piece and free-kick duties give him extra paths to getting shots on goal.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for any wager on any soccer matches taking place on June 23rd through June 24th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.