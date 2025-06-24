3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 6/24/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Adolis Garcia +540 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's been a challenging 18-month stretch for Adolis Garcia, but he's finally showing signs of the big bat that helped the Texas Rangers win it all in 2023.

Specifically against righties like Baltimore Orioles starter Charlie Morton, Garcia has an improved .691 OPS and .143 ISO over the past 30 days, but his contact numbers are even more encouraging. There's no doubt his results have been harmed by Globe Life Field, a right-handed hitter's nightmare, when he's managed a 39.6% flyball rate and 39.6% hard-hit rate in this time.

On the road in Statcast's very best park for bombs in 2025, his outlook should improve. That's dually the case when Morton has coughed up 1.42 HR/9 to right-handed bats. Plus, Baltimore's bullpen is a frail target, pitching the eighth-most innings (23.2) with MLB's fourth-worst skill-interactive ERA (4.32 SIERA) over the past seven days.

FanDuel Research's MLB home run projections expect 0.21 median bombs from the outfielder tonight, implying closer to +428 odds for one.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Ketel Marte +320 View more odds in Sportsbook

The injury bug has bit the Arizona Diamondbacks, leaving Ketel Marte as one of its lone potent bats.

Marte can deliver from either side of the plate, but his power against righties has caught our projections' eye. He's posted a 1.081 OPS, .219 ISO, 38.5% flyball rate, and 36.5% hard-hit rate in this split over the past 30 days -- a sample spanning 78 plate appearances (PAs).

Arizona just lit up Shane Smith to instill a bit of fear into Jordan Leasure, too. Leasure's actually just an opener for a bullpen game for the Chicago White Sox, which doesn't bode well considering they're 25th in reliever SIERA over the past 30 days (3.90).

With the ability to cash in from either side of the dish, Marte is an excellent pick for a dinger. At 0.38 median projected homers in tonight's game, we'd have placed him closer to +216 for a big fly.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Kyle Tucker +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Michael McGreevy has been quite fortunate this year, but tonight's matchup with the vaunted Chicago Cubs could turn those fortunes in a hurry.

McGreevy's 3.30 SIERA is excellent, and he's only allowed 0.54 HR/9 this season. So, why are we targeting him for a round-tripper? Well, a look at his contact splits show that's not really all deserved. The St. Louis Cardinals' right-hander has elevated flyball (38.3%) and hard-hit (44.7%) rates allowed; he's just been extremely fortunate to post a 5.6% homer-to-flyball ratio that is well below the league average (11.9%).

It's encroaching 100 degrees all through the midwest today, which should only further enable Kyle Tucker's efforts to put one in the air with force against him. The All-Star's .995 OPS, .226 ISO, 55.0% flyball rate, and 37.5% hard-hit rate certainly profile for one. He's tied for 24th across the majors in tanks (15).

Because of McGreevy's raw counting stats, the Cubbies' outfielder might be a bit undervalued in this market today. We're projecting 0.25 median home runs, so this line is appealing anywhere above +352.

