Dodgers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds.
Dodgers vs Reds Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (62-45) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-51)
- Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: FDSOH and SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-148) | CIN: (+126)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+105) | CIN: +1.5 (-126)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Dodgers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-1, 2.75 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 8-6, 3.08 ERA
The Dodgers will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (1-1) versus the Reds and Nick Lodolo (8-6). Glasnow and his team have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Glasnow's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). When Lodolo starts, the Reds have gone 10-9-0 against the spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Lodolo's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.
Dodgers vs Reds Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Reds win (50.7%)
Dodgers vs Reds Moneyline
- Cincinnati is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -148 favorite on the road.
Dodgers vs Reds Spread
- The Dodgers are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+105 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -126 to cover.
Dodgers vs Reds Over/Under
- Dodgers versus Reds, on July 29, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Dodgers vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (60%) in those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 42-27 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 55 of 105 chances this season.
- The Dodgers are 44-61-0 against the spread in their 105 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Reds have won 28 of the 55 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50.9%).
- Cincinnati has an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.
- The Reds have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 101 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-56-3).
- The Reds have covered 53.5% of their games this season, going 54-47-0 ATS.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 113 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .620. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .275 with a double, six home runs, six walks and 13 RBIs.
- Mookie Betts is batting .240 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 116th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.
- Betts brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
- Will Smith has 89 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .423.
- Andy Pages has 19 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.484) and leads the Reds in hits (115). He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .363.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in slugging.
- TJ Friedl leads his team with a .371 OBP. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .398.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 106th in slugging.
- Spencer Steer is batting .241 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
- Matt McLain is batting .221 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 39 walks.
Dodgers vs Reds Head to Head
- 7/28/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/26/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 5/25/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 5/24/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 5/19/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/18/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 5/17/2024: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 5/16/2024: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 7/30/2023: 9-0 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/29/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
