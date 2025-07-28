Dodgers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Dodgers vs Reds Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (61-45) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-50)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-174) | CIN: (+146)

LAD: (-174) | CIN: (+146) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-111) | CIN: +1.5 (-110)

LAD: -1.5 (-111) | CIN: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 8-7, 2.55 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 0-2, 6.65 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7) to the mound, while Chase Burns (0-2) will take the ball for the Reds. Yamamoto's team is 9-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team has a record of 11-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Burns starts, the Reds are 1-4-0 against the spread. The Reds have a 1-2 record in Burns' three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.1%)

Dodgers vs Reds Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +146 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Reds are -110 to cover, and the Dodgers are -111.

Dodgers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Reds on July 28 is 9. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Dodgers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (59.6%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 35 times in 54 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 55 of their 104 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 43-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 28 of the 54 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (51.9%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Cincinnati has a 3-8 record (winning only 27.3% of its games).

The Reds have played in 100 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-55-3).

The Reds have covered 54% of their games this season, going 54-46-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.619) and total hits (112) this season. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .275 with six home runs, six walks and 11 RBIs.

Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 39 walks. He's batting .237 and slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 119th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.423) this season, fueled by 89 hits.

Andy Pages has 19 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 114 hits with a .485 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 28th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl leads his team with a .371 OBP. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .397.

His batting average is 53rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 110th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .244 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Matt McLain has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks while batting .221.

