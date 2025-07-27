Dodgers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Boston Red Sox.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (61-43) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-50)

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-130) | BOS: (+110)

LAD: (-130) | BOS: (+110) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+118) | BOS: +1.5 (-142)

LAD: -1.5 (+118) | BOS: +1.5 (-142) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 6-6, 4.73 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 6-6, 5.72 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dustin May (6-6) for the Dodgers and Walker Buehler (6-6) for the Red Sox. When May starts, his team is 6-11-0 against the spread this season. May's team is 9-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox are 9-8-0 ATS in Buehler's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Buehler's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.1%)

Dodgers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +110 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Red Sox are -142 to cover, and the Dodgers are +118.

A total of 10 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Red Sox contest on July 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (60.2%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 49 times in 80 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of their 102 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 43-59-0 in 102 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox are 15-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

Boston has gone 9-12 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (42.9%).

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-52-4 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have a 56-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 109 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .617. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .377.

He is 50th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Ohtani hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .225 with six home runs, six walks and 12 RBIs.

Andy Pages is hitting .287 with 17 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among all qualified, he ranks 19th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Will Smith has 88 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .423.

Mookie Betts has been key for Los Angeles with 88 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .370.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Ceddanne Rafaela has racked up 92 hits, a team-high for the Red Sox. He's batting .267 and slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 66th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Jarren Duran's .323 on-base percentage and .427 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .254.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 91st in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .247 with 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

Trevor Story has 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 19 walks while batting .252.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Head to Head

7/25/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/21/2024: 9-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/19/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/27/2023: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/26/2023: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2023: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

