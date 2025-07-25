Dodgers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, versus the Boston Red Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (60-43) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-49)

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-118) | BOS: (-100)

LAD: (-118) | BOS: (-100) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164)

LAD: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164) Total: 10 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 1-1, 4.41 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 6-4, 3.23 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (1-1) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (6-4) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Sheehan and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. Sheehan's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox are 10-6-0 against the spread when Bello starts. The Red Sox are 1-5 in Bello's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (55.9%)

Dodgers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -100 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Spread

The Dodgers are at the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -164 to cover.

An over/under of 10 has been set for Dodgers-Red Sox on July 25, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (60.2%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 53-34 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 101 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 42-59-0 against the spread in their 101 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have a 15-20 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Boston has gone 14-16 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (46.7%).

The Red Sox have played in 103 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-51-4).

The Red Sox have gone 56-47-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 108 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .620. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with five home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .238 and slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 124th, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage 136th.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.424) this season, fueled by 86 hits.

Andy Pages has 19 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .284 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Ceddanne Rafaela has racked up 92 hits, a team-best for the Red Sox. He's batting .271 and slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Rafaela brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a walk.

Jarren Duran's .321 on-base percentage and .428 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .254.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 91st in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .248 with 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

Trevor Story is hitting .252 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!