Dodgers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

In MLB action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dodgers vs Rays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (64-46) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-57)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-120) | TB: (+102)

LAD: (-120) | TB: (+102) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+134) | TB: +1.5 (-162)

LAD: -1.5 (+134) | TB: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 1-0, 2.00 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 8-5, 2.96 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Blake Snell (1-0, 2.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Drew Rasmussen (8-5, 2.96 ERA). Snell has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Snell's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rays have gone 10-8-0 against the spread when Rasmussen starts. The Rays are 3-3 in Rasmussen's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (58%)

Dodgers vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Dodgers, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +102, and Los Angeles is -120 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Rays Spread

The Dodgers are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +134 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -162.

Dodgers vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Rays on Aug. 2 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 56 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 55-34 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 55 of their 108 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 45-63-0 against the spread in their 108 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have won 20 of the 49 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40.8%).

Tampa Bay has a 17-17 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Rays have played in 107 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-60-5).

The Rays are 47-60-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.604) and total hits (115) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 52nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is third in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .237 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 122nd in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging in the majors.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .424 this season while batting .325 with 50 walks and 54 runs scored.

Smith heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .278 with a .319 OBP and 64 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up a slugging percentage of .460, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 52nd and he is 53rd in slugging.

Junior Caminero paces his team with 103 hits. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe has 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks while batting .275.

Chandler Simpson is batting .297 with eight doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Dodgers vs Rays Head to Head

8/1/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2024: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/24/2024: 9-8 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-8 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/23/2024: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/28/2023: 11-10 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-10 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2023: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

