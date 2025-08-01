Dodgers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dodgers vs Rays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-56)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSUN, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-120) | TB: (+102)

LAD: (-120) | TB: (+102) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+130) | TB: +1.5 (-156)

LAD: -1.5 (+130) | TB: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 4-2, 3.62 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 8-7, 4.61 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (4-2) to the mound, while Shane Baz (8-7) will get the nod for the Rays. Kershaw's team is 4-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kershaw's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). When Baz starts, the Rays have gone 11-9-0 against the spread. The Rays have a 4-2 record in Baz's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.8%)

Dodgers vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Rays, Los Angeles is the favorite at -120, and Tampa Bay is +102 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Rays are -156 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +130.

Dodgers vs Rays Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rays, on Aug. 1, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 55 times (59.8%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 54-34 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 55 of their 107 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 44-63-0 against the spread in their 107 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have put together a 20-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.7% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a record of 17-17 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (50%).

The Rays have played in 106 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-59-5).

The Rays are 47-59-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 113 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .605. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 55th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .369 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 115th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging among qualified batters.

Will Smith has 92 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .424.

Smith has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .281 with a .322 OBP and 64 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pages has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .182 with .

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has a .465 slugging percentage, which paces the Rays. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Junior Caminero paces his team with 103 hits. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 141st, and he is 20th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda a has .394 on-base percentage to lead the Rays.

Brandon Lowe is batting .275 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks.

