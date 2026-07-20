Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction, Picks Today: Best Bets and Props for July 20, 2026

Dodgers vs Phillies Picks In Summary

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Phillies take on the Yankees at 7:11 p.m. ET?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Best Bets, Predictions and Picks

Total Runs Under Jul 20 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Emmet Sheehan and Cristopher Sanchez are expected to start today, and while both of these offenses have plenty of home-run threats, I think the market might be underrating the starting pitchers a bit.

Sheehan has excellent underlying metrics, producing a 3.67 SIERA, 26.6% strikeout rate and 14.4% swinging-strike rate. His biggest issue is dingers as he’s letting up 1.64 jacks per nine. That’s not ideal, obviously, and Citizens Bank Park is a homer-happy venue. But the Philadelphia Phillies are only 24th in wOBA this season (.307).

Sanchez is challenging for the NL Cy Young award and owns some filthy numbers, including a 2.86 SIERA and 27.4% strikeout rate. He showed in last year’s playoffs that he can thrive against this LA offense, and Sanchez being a lefty makes this a tougher matchup for some of the Los Angeles Dodgers top bats, including Shohei Ohtani, Max Muncy, Kyle Tucker and Freddie Freeman.

I think both of Sanchez and Sheehan can keep a lid on these offenses, and I’m backing the under.

Emmet Sheehan - Strikeouts Emmet Sheehan Over Jul 20 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As we just laid out, Sheehan definitely has swing-and-miss stuff, generating a 26.6% K rate and 14.4% swinging-strike rate.

Despite that, he’s fanned more than five in just one of his last four starts as the Dodgers haven’t let him go more than 5.1 innings in that span, limiting his chances for strikeouts. But he’s had some extra days of rest before this outing and the Dodgers just played two games yesterday — two things that may lead to a longer leash. Plus, the matchup can help him get deeper into the game.

Although Citizens Bank Park is a scary place for a guy with a homer issue, the Phillies aren’t too difficult of a matchup if Sheehan can avoid the gopher ball as Philly has the seventh-highest strikeout rate (23.7%) in addition to ranking 24th in wOBA this season (.307).

All in all, I think Sheehan has success tonight, and this is my favorite prop bet in the game.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.