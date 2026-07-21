Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (57-42) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-54)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Rays.TV

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-112) | TOR: (-104)

TB: (-112) | TOR: (-104) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184)

TB: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 7-5, 3.26 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 4-8, 4.33 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 3.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Kevin Gausman (4-8, 4.33 ERA). Rasmussen and his team are 9-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Rasmussen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-4. The Blue Jays are 8-12-0 ATS in Gausman's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Gausman's starts this season, and they went 1-6 in those games.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (51.6%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Blue Jays reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-112) and Toronto as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Blue Jays are -184 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +152.

The over/under for the Rays versus Blue Jays contest on July 21 has been set at 7.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

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Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 39, or 63.9%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Tampa Bay has won 38 of 58 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 46 of their 97 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 57-40-0 in 97 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-28).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Toronto has a 12-24 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-45-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays are 46-53-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 107 hits, which is best among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .285 with 45 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .374 and a slugging percentage of .559.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 23rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Caminero will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .858. He has a slash line of .311/.388/.470 this season.

He ranks fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging in MLB.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .386 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.

Aranda enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with two walks and an RBI.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 17 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Simpson heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles and a walk.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has accumulated a slugging percentage of .429, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 70th in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s .342 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .353.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 131st in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto has racked up 81 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/20/2026: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/13/2026: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/12/2026: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/5/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/4/2026: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/26/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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