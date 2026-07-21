Phillies vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Dodgers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (56-45) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (63-38)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TBS, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA

Phillies vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-136) | LAD: (+116)

PHI: (-136) | LAD: (+116) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+152) | LAD: +1.5 (-184)

PHI: -1.5 (+152) | LAD: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 10-1, 2.13 ERA vs Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 10-2, 2.69 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (10-1) to the mound, while Justin Wrobleski (10-2) will take the ball for the Dodgers. Wheeler's team is 9-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wheeler has started nine games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. When Wrobleski starts, the Dodgers are 10-5-0 against the spread. The Dodgers have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Wrobleski starts this season.

Phillies vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (51.6%)

Phillies vs Dodgers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Dodgers, Philadelphia is the favorite at -136, and Los Angeles is +116 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Dodgers Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Dodgers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +152 to cover the runline, with the Dodgers being -184.

Phillies vs Dodgers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Dodgers on July 21, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 46, or 63.9%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 39-14 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 99 opportunities.

The Phillies are 38-61-0 against the spread in their 99 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Dodgers have played in 101 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-54-0).

The Dodgers have a 45-56-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .258 with 18 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 62 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .365 while slugging .497.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 91 hits and an OBP of .367 this season. He's batting .251 and slugging .556.

His batting average ranks 81st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Trea Turner has collected 99 base hits, an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Turner has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia with a slugging percentage of .482, fueled by 33 extra-base hits.

Marsh heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .105 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has racked up 101 hits with a .396 on-base percentage, leading the Dodgers in both statistics. He's batting .287 and slugging .534.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 20th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Andy Pages has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .269. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has a slugging percentage of .474, a team-high for the Dodgers.

Max Muncy is hitting .263 with 16 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 43 walks.

Phillies vs Dodgers Head to Head

7/20/2026: 10-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/31/2026: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/30/2026: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/29/2026: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/9/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/8/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 10/6/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/4/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/17/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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