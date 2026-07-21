Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 21
Tuesday's MLB slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: TBS and NBCS-PH and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Justin Wrobleski
- Records: Phillies (56-45), Dodgers (63-38)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.63%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 48.37%
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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Kendry Rojas
- Records: Guardians (53-48), Twins (49-52)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -148
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 56.77%
- Twins Win Probability: 43.23%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Yankees (56-44), Pirates (52-49)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 53.41%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.59%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Blue Jays (46-54), Rays (57-42)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 51.65%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.35%
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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Red Sox (51-48), Orioles (49-52)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 50.42%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 49.58%
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San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Braves (58-41), Padres (49-51)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -142
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 59.49%
- Padres Win Probability: 40.51%
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San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Luinder Avila vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: Royals (41-60), Giants (42-58)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 52.29%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.71%
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New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Zach Thornton
- Records: Brewers (63-37), Mets (42-59)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 58.21%
- Mets Win Probability: 41.79%
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Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Cubs (56-43), Tigers (46-53)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.09%
- Cubs Win Probability: 48.91%
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Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Noah Schultz
- Records: Rangers (50-50), White Sox (53-46)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 59.78%
- White Sox Win Probability: 40.22%
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Miami Marlins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Tyler Phillips
- Records: Astros (48-54), Marlins (52-49)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -134
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 54.94%
- Astros Win Probability: 45.06%
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Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Rockies (40-62), Nationals (51-50)
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: -116
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 53.30%
- Rockies Win Probability: 46.70%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Angels (39-61), Cardinals (51-47)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 54.38%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 45.62%
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Athletics at Arizona Diamondbacks
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Jack Perkins
- Records: Diamondbacks (51-48), Athletics (42-57)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 53.57%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.43%
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Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Chase Burns
- Records: Mariners (50-50), Reds (45-53)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 58.44%
- Reds Win Probability: 41.56%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.