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MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 21

Tuesday's MLB slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: TBS and NBCS-PH and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Justin Wrobleski
  • Records: Phillies (56-45), Dodgers (63-38)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 51.63%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 48.37%

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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Kendry Rojas
  • Records: Guardians (53-48), Twins (49-52)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 56.77%
  • Twins Win Probability: 43.23%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Bubba Chandler
  • Records: Yankees (56-44), Pirates (52-49)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 53.41%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 46.59%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Drew Rasmussen
  • Records: Blue Jays (46-54), Rays (57-42)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 51.65%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.35%

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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Kyle Bradish
  • Records: Red Sox (51-48), Orioles (49-52)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 50.42%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 49.58%

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San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López vs. Walker Buehler
  • Records: Braves (58-41), Padres (49-51)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 59.49%
  • Padres Win Probability: 40.51%

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San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Luinder Avila vs. Tyler Mahle
  • Records: Royals (41-60), Giants (42-58)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 52.29%
  • Royals Win Probability: 47.71%

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New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Zach Thornton
  • Records: Brewers (63-37), Mets (42-59)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 58.21%
  • Mets Win Probability: 41.79%

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Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Framber Valdez
  • Records: Cubs (56-43), Tigers (46-53)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 51.09%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 48.91%

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Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Noah Schultz
  • Records: Rangers (50-50), White Sox (53-46)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 59.78%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 40.22%

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Miami Marlins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Tyler Phillips
  • Records: Astros (48-54), Marlins (52-49)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 54.94%
  • Astros Win Probability: 45.06%

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Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Miles Mikolas
  • Records: Rockies (40-62), Nationals (51-50)
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 53.30%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 46.70%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Matthew Liberatore
  • Records: Angels (39-61), Cardinals (51-47)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 54.38%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 45.62%

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Athletics at Arizona Diamondbacks

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Jack Perkins
  • Records: Diamondbacks (51-48), Athletics (42-57)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 53.57%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.43%

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Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Chase Burns
  • Records: Mariners (50-50), Reds (45-53)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 58.44%
  • Reds Win Probability: 41.56%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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