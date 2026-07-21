Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 21

Tuesday's MLB slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: TBS and NBCS-PH and SportsNet LA

TBS and NBCS-PH and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Justin Wrobleski

Zack Wheeler vs. Justin Wrobleski Records: Phillies (56-45), Dodgers (63-38)

Phillies (56-45), Dodgers (63-38) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.63%

51.63% Dodgers Win Probability: 48.37%

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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT

CLEG and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Kendry Rojas

Parker Messick vs. Kendry Rojas Records: Guardians (53-48), Twins (49-52)

Guardians (53-48), Twins (49-52) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Twins Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 56.77%

56.77% Twins Win Probability: 43.23%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and SportsNet PT

YES and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Bubba Chandler

Will Warren vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Yankees (56-44), Pirates (52-49)

Yankees (56-44), Pirates (52-49) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 53.41%

53.41% Pirates Win Probability: 46.59%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and RAYS

SNET and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Drew Rasmussen

Kevin Gausman vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Blue Jays (46-54), Rays (57-42)

Blue Jays (46-54), Rays (57-42) Rays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 51.65%

51.65% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.35%

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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and MASN

NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Kyle Bradish

Ranger Suarez vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Red Sox (51-48), Orioles (49-52)

Red Sox (51-48), Orioles (49-52) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 50.42%

50.42% Red Sox Win Probability: 49.58%

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San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and SDPA

BravesVsn and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López vs. Walker Buehler

Reynaldo López vs. Walker Buehler Records: Braves (58-41), Padres (49-51)

Braves (58-41), Padres (49-51) Braves Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Padres Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 59.49%

59.49% Padres Win Probability: 40.51%

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San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-BA

ROYL and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Luinder Avila vs. Tyler Mahle

Luinder Avila vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Royals (41-60), Giants (42-58)

Royals (41-60), Giants (42-58) Royals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Giants Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 52.29%

52.29% Royals Win Probability: 47.71%

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New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SNY

BREW and SNY Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Zach Thornton

Brandon Sproat vs. Zach Thornton Records: Brewers (63-37), Mets (42-59)

Brewers (63-37), Mets (42-59) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Mets Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 58.21%

58.21% Mets Win Probability: 41.79%

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Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and DSN

MARQ and DSN Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Framber Valdez

David Peterson vs. Framber Valdez Records: Cubs (56-43), Tigers (46-53)

Cubs (56-43), Tigers (46-53) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.09%

51.09% Cubs Win Probability: 48.91%

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Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and CHSN

RSN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Noah Schultz

Kumar Rocker vs. Noah Schultz Records: Rangers (50-50), White Sox (53-46)

Rangers (50-50), White Sox (53-46) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 59.78%

59.78% White Sox Win Probability: 40.22%

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Miami Marlins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MIAM

SCHN and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Tyler Phillips

Tatsuya Imai vs. Tyler Phillips Records: Astros (48-54), Marlins (52-49)

Astros (48-54), Marlins (52-49) Astros Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 54.94%

54.94% Astros Win Probability: 45.06%

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Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NATS

COLR and NATS Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Miles Mikolas

Michael Lorenzen vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Rockies (40-62), Nationals (51-50)

Rockies (40-62), Nationals (51-50) Rockies Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Nationals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 53.30%

53.30% Rockies Win Probability: 46.70%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and CARD

ABTV and CARD Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Matthew Liberatore

Walbert Urena vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Angels (39-61), Cardinals (51-47)

Angels (39-61), Cardinals (51-47) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Angels Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 54.38%

54.38% Cardinals Win Probability: 45.62%

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Athletics at Arizona Diamondbacks

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-CA

ARID and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: vs. Jack Perkins

vs. Jack Perkins Records: Diamondbacks (51-48), Athletics (42-57)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 53.57%

53.57% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.43%

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Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and CINR

SEAM and CINR Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Chase Burns

Luis Castillo vs. Chase Burns Records: Mariners (50-50), Reds (45-53)

Mariners (50-50), Reds (45-53) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Reds Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 58.44%

58.44% Reds Win Probability: 41.56%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.