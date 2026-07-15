NL Cy Young Odds: Jacob Misiorowski Pulling Away Despite Elite Competition

Jacob Misiorowski has taken control of the NL Cy Young race despite a loaded field, one that includes Cristopher Sanchez.

Where do things stand right now?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the current NL Cy Young odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Cy Young Odds 2026: National League

Full Cy Young odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

National League Cy Young 2026 National League Cy Young 2026 Jacob Misiorowski -550 Cristopher Sanchez +500 Zack Wheeler +1600 Chris Sale +1600 Chase Burns +2000 Paul Skenes +4000 Yoshinobu Yamamoto +4000 Jesus Luzardo +6500 Braxton Ashcraft +6500 Shohei Ohtani +10000 Max Meyer +10000 Kyle Harrison +15000 Logan Webb +17500 Mason Miller +22500 Michael McGreevy +22500 Eduardo Rodriguez +22500 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.