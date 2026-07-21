Yankees vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams busy on Tuesday, up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Pirates Game Info

New York Yankees (56-44) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-49)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and SportsNet PT

Yankees vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-148) | PIT: (+126)

NYY: (-148) | PIT: (+126) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164)

NYY: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-4, 4.03 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 3-8, 4.77 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Will Warren (7-4) against the Pirates and Bubba Chandler (3-8). Warren and his team are 10-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Warren's team has a record of 11-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 9-9-0 ATS record in Chandler's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates are 4-7 in Chandler's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (53.4%)

Yankees vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Yankees, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +126, and New York is -148 playing at home.

Yankees vs Pirates Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +136 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -164.

Yankees vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Pirates contest on July 21 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (58.8%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 26 of 41 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of their 97 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 47-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have gone 20-25 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 4-7 record (winning only 36.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

In the 99 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-38-2).

The Pirates have a 51-48-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 99 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .594. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 32nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Rice has hit safely in 12 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .405 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, five walks and 11 RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .255 with 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 52 walks, while slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average ranks 76th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 57th, and his slugging percentage 87th.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Trent Grisham is batting .226 with a .412 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 76 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .422.

Chisholm brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds a has .399 on-base percentage to lead the Pirates. He's batting .282 while slugging .474.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 38th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe's 90 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .245 while slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 95th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .281 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

Nick Gonzales leads his team with a .404 slugging percentage.

Yankees vs Pirates Head to Head

7/20/2026: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/6/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/5/2025: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/4/2025: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/28/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/27/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/17/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/21/2022: 14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

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