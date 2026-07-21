Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Twins Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (53-48) vs. Minnesota Twins (49-52)
- Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Twins.TV
Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-148) | MIN: (+126)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+136) | MIN: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 8-5, 2.73 ERA vs Kendry Rojas (Twins) - 1-1, 2.79 ERA
The Guardians will call on Parker Messick (8-5) against the Twins and Kendry Rojas (1-1). Messick's team is 9-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Messick's team has won 42.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-8). Rojas has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins went 1-1-0. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for one Rojas start this season -- they lost.
Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Guardians win (56.8%)
Guardians vs Twins Moneyline
- Cleveland is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +126 underdog on the road.
Guardians vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Cleveland is +136 to cover the runline.
Guardians vs Twins Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-Twins on July 21, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.
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Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been victorious in 26, or 52%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Cleveland has won seven of 11 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 95 opportunities.
- The Guardians have an against the spread record of 47-48-0 in 95 games with a line this season.
- The Twins have been the moneyline underdog 62 total times this season. They've finished 28-34 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Minnesota has a record of 10-12 (45.5%).
- The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times this season for a 58-39-2 record against the over/under.
- The Twins have gone 54-45-0 ATS this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Chase DeLauter has 90 hits and an OBP of .351, both of which are best among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .457.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is 22nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- DeLauter will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.
- Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.405) thanks to 25 extra-base hits. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- His batting average ranks 48th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 99th.
- Rocchio enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .227 with two home runs and four RBIs.
- Steven Kwan has collected 74 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .296 this season.
- Travis Bazzana has been key for Cleveland with 64 hits, an OBP of .337 plus a slugging percentage of .419.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton has 85 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .275 and slugging .576 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is third in slugging.
- Buxton hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
- Brooks Lee's .429 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .252 with an on-base percentage of .309.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 80th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.
- Josh Bell has accumulated a slugging percentage of .427, a team-high for the Twins.
- Kody Clemens is batting .237 with 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.
Guardians vs Twins Head to Head
- 7/20/2026: 13-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/9/2026: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/8/2026: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/7/2026: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/10/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/8/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/21/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/20/2025: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/20/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/19/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
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