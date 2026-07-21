Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (53-48) vs. Minnesota Twins (49-52)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Twins.TV

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-148) | MIN: (+126)

CLE: (-148) | MIN: (+126) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+136) | MIN: +1.5 (-164)

CLE: -1.5 (+136) | MIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 8-5, 2.73 ERA vs Kendry Rojas (Twins) - 1-1, 2.79 ERA

The Guardians will call on Parker Messick (8-5) against the Twins and Kendry Rojas (1-1). Messick's team is 9-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Messick's team has won 42.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-8). Rojas has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins went 1-1-0. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for one Rojas start this season -- they lost.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (56.8%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

Cleveland is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +126 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Cleveland is +136 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-Twins on July 21, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 26, or 52%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Cleveland has won seven of 11 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 95 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 47-48-0 in 95 games with a line this season.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog 62 total times this season. They've finished 28-34 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Minnesota has a record of 10-12 (45.5%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times this season for a 58-39-2 record against the over/under.

The Twins have gone 54-45-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has 90 hits and an OBP of .351, both of which are best among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .457.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is 22nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

DeLauter will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.405) thanks to 25 extra-base hits. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .335.

His batting average ranks 48th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 99th.

Rocchio enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .227 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Steven Kwan has collected 74 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .296 this season.

Travis Bazzana has been key for Cleveland with 64 hits, an OBP of .337 plus a slugging percentage of .419.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 85 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .275 and slugging .576 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is third in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Brooks Lee's .429 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .252 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying players, he is 80th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell has accumulated a slugging percentage of .427, a team-high for the Twins.

Kody Clemens is batting .237 with 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

7/20/2026: 13-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/9/2026: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/8/2026: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/7/2026: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/10/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/21/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2025: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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