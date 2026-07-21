Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (51-48) vs. Baltimore Orioles (49-52)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and MASN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-136) | BAL: (+116)

BOS: (-136) | BAL: (+116) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+160) | BAL: +1.5 (-194)

BOS: -1.5 (+160) | BAL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 4-3, 3.15 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 6-9, 3.61 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Ranger Suarez (4-3) versus the Orioles and Kyle Bradish (6-9). When Suarez starts, his team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season. When Suarez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-6. The Orioles have a 9-10-0 ATS record in Bradish's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have a 4-2 record in Bradish's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (50.4%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Orioles, Boston is the favorite at -136, and Baltimore is +116 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +160 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -194.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Orioles contest on July 21, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 31, or 50%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win 11 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 43 of their 97 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 97 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 46-51-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have put together a 22-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.8% of those games).

Baltimore has a 6-11 record (winning just 35.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 54 times this season for a 54-43-3 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have collected a 51-49-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 94 hits and an OBP of .384 this season. He has a .289 batting average and a slugging percentage of .557.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Contreras has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .267 with 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging in the major leagues.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.433) powered by 36 extra-base hits.

Rafaela has logged a hit or more in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .256 with five doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 72 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .400.

Durbin enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a home run and three RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads the Orioles with 92 hits. He's batting .246 and slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 92nd, his on-base percentage is 52nd, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Taylor Ward has a .386 on-base percentage while slugging .361. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .251.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 81st in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson has a .402 slugging percentage, which paces the Orioles.

Samuel Basallo is hitting .241 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 26 walks.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

7/20/2026: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/4/2026: 8-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/3/2026: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/2/2026: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/26/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/25/2026: 17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2026: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/28/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/27/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2025: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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